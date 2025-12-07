Who is David Del Rio’s wife? Family explored as actor reappears in new post since allegations

David Del Rio and Katherine Del Rio attend Universal Pictures' "The Black Phone" Los Angeles Premiere held at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

David Del Rio has surfaced on social media for the first time in over a month, posing in a photo with his wife, Katherine Del Rio, and their young child, following claims of sexual assault that led to his firing from CBS’ Matlock.

The post, which was shared over the Thanksgiving weekend, featured the couple smiling as they took a picture alongside their daughters, providing one of the first glimpses into Del Rio’s personal life in the months since he parted ways with CBS’ Matlock last October.

Katherine also shared an Instagram Story in which the actor stood next to her and their two children, Lilliam “Lily” Kellie Wallace and Coco, in front of an inflatable holiday decoration.

David Del Rio makes unexpected return to Instagram after ‘Matlock’ firing over sexual assault allegations https://t.co/as714siT7Q pic.twitter.com/sq1tVMLJQA — Page Six (@PageSix) December 7, 2025

Katherine, who tied the knot to David Del Rio in 2018, is an actress, producer and professional chef. She was raised in a military family, and described her childhood as nomadic, as they were on the move since her father worked as head of ROTC at the University of Missouri.

She later studied acting at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, an experience she has characterized as formative and creatively satisfying. Katherine has also been involved in a number of short films and TV work and co-founded Theatre Row Productions with her husband.

Beyond film and television, Katherine has developed a parallel career in the culinary scene. She started a small cooking business in New York, which eventually turned into a career-making opportunity. In 2019, she began serving as a private chef for the Jonas Brothers when they visited Palm Springs.

She has since gone on to provide her services for big music festivals and celebrity events, becoming more experienced in the business.

A look into the recent allegations against David Del Rio and his early relationship with Katherine Del Rio

In the recent post, Del Rio looked and was in stark contrast to the months of silence that followed the accusations brought by his former co-star Leah Lewis. Lewis reportedly claimed that David raped her in late September.

Following an internal investigation by the CBS network, he was released from his position. No police report matching the allegation had been verified, but Del Rio has hired prominent attorney Shawn Holley to fight these accusations.

David Del Rio and Katherine Del Rio’s story started years before they actually met. Katherine met Del Rio, who was in the Broadway cast of In the Heights. When she was in college attending the show with her parents, she had a photo taken with him at the stage door, an exchange she later called one that involved “a small crush.”

Their paths crossed in a friend’s party three years later, and the relationship rapidly grew more serious. Del Rio proposed at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, where they first met, and the couple married in Mexico in 2018.

While Del Rio deals with sustained online interest in the allegations, Katherine’s latest post hints that the actor is relying on his family to get him through it.