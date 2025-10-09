“Guy needs to be behind bars”: Costco Brawl over shopping carts goes viral online as video shows man punching another shopper at Sunset Park

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: A view of Costco Wholesale that affected with power outages as they were closed in Foster City, California, United States on January 16, 2025. A power outage in San Mateo County left nearly 40,000 (PG&E) Pacific Gas and Electric customers without electricity Thursday morning. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A video of a fight inside a Costco store in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park has been going viral on the internet. Two couples who were shopping in the wholesale store entered into a confrontation over a shopping cart, as one of the men punched the other.

According to The New York Post, the incident took place in the afternoon on October 5, at around 3:50 p.m local time. As per the news outlet, police said that the fight broke out at the Costco in Sunset Park’s Third Avenue, near 37th Street.

Clips from the altercation have been circulating on social media. On X, the video from the fight has raked in almost 920,000 views. Meanwhile on Instagram, the same video of the Costco fight has been viewed over 1.9 million times.

The video shows a woman on top of a shopping cart in Costco, arguing with a couple about who that cart belongs to. As the woman and another man presumably with her attempted to take the cart away from the couple, the man reacted and pushed the second man away.

The women became involved as they tried to intervene, while the men engaged in a physical altercation which ended with the first man punching the second one, who fell to the ground. The women with him shouted for the police to be called.

Fight breaks out at Costco in NY. Over a which couple should get the shopping cart. 😳 🛒 pic.twitter.com/CtfQjjctGB — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) October 6, 2025

Netizens react to the viral video of a man punching another man in Costco over a shopping cart

People have been reacting to the altercation on social media and are giving their own two cents on the incident that led to a man being punched. While condemning the actions of the man who punched another shopper, a netizen wrote,

“That guy needs to be behind bars. Serious anger issues.”

Another internet user slammed both couples for engaging in a physical altercation while shopping, and remarked,

“Humans fight over the dumbest sh**. A cart?!?!? There was definitely an easier way to handle this situation and make everyone happy but nope….m** would rather have no emotional control or communication skills.”

Another person on social media attempted to be a voice of reason and observed that it would be premature to place the blame on any one couple. The netizen said,

“We don’t know the whole story. Either one of em could be in the right for all we know. I’ll say if someone just came up and tried to take my cart I’d prob be fighting too.”

While adding a humorous spin to the discussion, a person observed that the man who was punched took a long time to get up, and wrote,

“Her man just on the floor relaxing until the issue is diffused”

While netizens were lately critical of the man who punched the other shopper, many people on the internet attempted to reason that he was provoked into fighting. One person wrote,

“i don’t know that the black guy was wrong though. looks like he was trying to put s**t on a cart and those other two were hassling him about it and getting physical. he ended them as a response.”

Another netizen, while defending the man who hit the other man, remarked,

“So automatically, the guy that decides to defend himself by throwing a punch is the guilty one”

According to The New York Post, the man who was punched in Costco was taken to the NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn to be treated for his injuries, while the other couple could not be found.