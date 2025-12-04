Costco unveils a new bakery platter perfect for every holiday gathering

Fresh baked good on sale at Costco, a popular warehouse-style store packed with bulk items from food to clothing, offered at reduced prices in Brooklyn. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images)

Costco’s ready-to-eat cookie platter dropped just in time for the holiday season. The assorted cookies are perfect for those who love tasty and classic baked goods without the extra hassle in the kitchen.

The seasonal cooking tray features five distinct flavors, including chocolate chip, butter pecan, red velvet, toffee Sandie, and coconut almond chunk. Each cookie assortment comes with 12 cookies. You can skip the holiday baking hassle by ordering the platter.

This option comes in handy during office Christmas parties and end-of-the-year celebrations with family and friends. The 60-count Christmas cookie tray is selling at $24.99 throughout the holiday season.

Costco files lawsuit against Trump administration for refund on import duties



In other news, Costco has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, seeking a full refund of the import duties it incurred this year alone under the global tariffs imposed by the president. The lawsuit was filed by the membership-only warehouse club at the US Court of International Trade on November 28, 2025.



This week, it filed a motion to combine its suit with over a dozen other lawsuits filed by US companies challenging the legality of the president’s IEEPA tariffs.

Costco argued in its filing that the Court of International Trade and other federal courts have ruled that IEEPA duties are unlawful:

"This separate action is necessary, however, because even if the IEEPA duties and underlying executive orders are held unlawful by the Supreme Court, importers that have paid IEEPA duties, including Plaintiff, are not guaranteed a refund for those unlawfully collected tariffs in the absence of their own judgment and judicial relief."

Deputy press secretary of the White House, Kush Desai, responded to the lawsuit instituted by Costco via a statement that read:

"The economic consequences of the failure to uphold President Trump's lawful tariffs are enormous, and this suit highlights that fact. The White House looks forward to the Supreme Court’s speedy and proper resolution of this matter."

