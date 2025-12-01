When does Costco Cyber Monday sale end? Details explored

When does Costco Cyber Monday sale end? (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Costco’s Cyber Monday sale is now live, closing out the retailer’s run of holiday discounts that started ahead of Black Friday. This last drop is live now with cuts on gadgets, kitchen gear, furniture, stuff like that - but it's vanishing fast. The promotion is expected to end on December 1, 2025, when regular pricing returns or leftover bargains roll into seasonal closeouts.

Cold storage opens early for some folks - Executives step in at 9 AM sharp. Meanwhile, Gold Star and Biz owners grab their carts from 10 AM onward.

Costco Cyber Monday 2025 brings huge deals on tech home and more

The Costco Cyber Monday 2025 sale is live - big price cuts on stuff you need. Deals cover areas like kitchen tools, furniture, beds, tech gadgets, makeup items, clothes, plus outdoor fun gear. Grab Apple AirPods 4 with noise blocking for $99.99; no extra cost traps here.

A MacBook Pro starts at $1,549.99 once you knock down the $200 discount. The Mac mini desktop drops to $479.99 after $100 off from its tag. Apple Watch Ultra 3 lands at $799.99 after $80 cut, often bundled with AppleCare+ coverage.

Gadgets and home machines get slashed hard. For example, a Samsung fridge (27.4 cu. ft., side-by-side) saves you $500. Bosch’s 300 Series espresso maker runs $499.99 following a $300 dip. Roborock QX Revo bot vacuums go for $429.99 post-$150 drop. Dyson's wet-dry V9 Submarine model sheds $230 off the original. LG’s 65-inch UA7700 4K smart TV stays priced until Dec 1, 2025 - don’t miss it.

Gamers win too: PS5 Slim hits shelves at $479.99 minus $120 shaved away. Nintendo Switch 2 packs sell for $524.99 straight up. Meta Quest 3S with 128GB storage dips to $299.99 after ditching $100.

Jewelry bargains cover diamond necklaces, plus bracelets - also rings - priced between $849.99 up to $5,499.99; meanwhile, fancy scents join kitchen tools along with clever home tech such as ecobee thermostats ($189.99, slashed by $40) or Ring Floodlight Cam Pros ($159.99, cut $70).

Some of these deals pop up only on web pages, though certain ones ask for a membership card - and every deal runs just until stock runs dry. That’s why Costco’s Cyber Monday this time feels like a big-time shop you won’t want to skip.

