What is Andrew Aiyar accused of? Laura Loomer claims the man was allegedly targeting her next after Matt Walsh, Catturd and Benny Johnson

Late on Sunday, November 30, political activist Laura Loomer shared a tweet about Andrew Aiyar - the Florida-based man who was charged for stalking podcaster Matt Walsh and Catturd last month. Retweeting a post containing Aiyar's arrest information, Loomer wrote that the stalker was allegedly planning to pay her a visit next.

Laura also wrote that Andrew was reported as a "dangerous individual on the run" after his license plate was flagged by authorities.

Per a document attached to a Bluesky post uploaded by Court Watch (on November 18), the criminal complaint against Andrew Nikhil Aiyar was filed in a Florida district court, in which he was accused of threatening Matt Walsh's wife.

When Andrew Aiyar was at @catturd2’s home, this individual who has been arrested was heard talking about how he was going to come to my house next. He said he was going to come to my house and @bennyjohnson’s house. When this happened, I immediately called Benny to let him know.… https://t.co/JfrWFUu7IO — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 1, 2025

In the caption of the post Loomer retweeted, Aiyar was accused of showing up on the cameras of Matt Walsh's home and threatening his wife and children. The user also claimed that podcasters and media figures were hunted for their free speech, and it had become a bigger problem following the assassination of Charlie Kirk earlier this year (on September 10, 2025).

For the unversed, Tyler Robinson - the prime suspect in Kirk's murder trial - is currently being held in custody and believed to be a Leftist.

​ Laura Loomer took credit for Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation

Laura Loomer's claims about Andrew Aiyar's intention to have come after her comes over a week after the influencer took credit for the resignation of her online rival, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Minutes after the Georgia rep. posted her decision to step down from the Congress, Loomer tweeted "LOOMERED" in an X post, indicating that she was somehow responsible for it.

Laura's claim, while sounding bizarre, might be partially true, as the influencer has ruthlessly fought MTG on X, especially after Trump disavowed her. In a subsequent tweet, Loomer speculated what Greene's next step could potentially be, writing:

"She will probably get a deal with CNN or MSDNC to sh*t talk Trump all day throughout the midterms. She wants the Democrats to win. How much was she paid? That’s what I want to know."

In another one, Laura even entertained the possibility of Marjorie running for presidency in the next elections - in 2028 - writing:

"She knows she can’t win. She’s doesn’t want to be in the House when the GOP loses the House in 2026, and she knows she can’t survive a primary in 2026. I bet she runs for president in 2028."

Towards the end, Loomer even accused MTG of displaying a typical female behavior with her resignation, writing:

"I hate when women pretend like they are done so you will chase them and beg them to stay. It’s such female behavior."

Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote in her resignation statement that she didn't want to be a "battered wife" as both MAGA supporters and Republicans were attacking her, citing it as the reason behind her decision.