What did Matt Walsh say about Dr. Larry Arnn's speech at Charlie Kirk's memorial service?

At Charlie Kirk's memorial, Dr. Larry Arnn gave a moving speech that soon became the heart of the event. Those who were there were clearly touched by his words. He honored Kirk's life and legacy in a way that resonated deeply with those present.

This speech also struck a chord with famous people. Matt Walsh, a well-known commentator, praised his words and showed how far his message spread beyond just that service.

Matt Walsh highlights Larry Arnn's speech on X, sparking viral social media buzz

Matt Walsh went to X to share a highlighted excerpt from Larry's recent speech, describing it as the most powerful part. The post went viral rapidly on the internet as other followers started paying attention to it and discussing it on all social media. The recommendation of Walsh has further brought publicity, giving more weight to the words of Larry and contributing to future discussions in the virtual world.

He posted on X:

"Next to Erika, the best speech at the memorial was @DrLarryArnn's. This quote won't go viral but it was very profound: "There's a ladder that reaches up towards God. At the bottom of it are the ordinary good things that are around us everywhere. If we can call them by their names they have being. The beings of the good things are figments of God… A good thing is a thing that has being. An assassin is not a thing that has being. The assassin must give up his humanity to destroy something that has being. Charlie lives on. The assassin will die."

What do the netizens say?

As the post took off online, users from various communities jumped in to comment, share, and debate, making the stuff hit trend status super fast.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"Truth. A deeply profound speech and moment," a user commented.

"You're right, Matt. This may have gone over some people's heads, but was profound and oh so true," another user commented.

"Climbing the ladder of kindness," a netizen expressed.

"I loved his speech. It wasn’t the kind of thunderous oratory meant for social media, but a solemn and thoughtful meditation. We need more of that, I think," another netizen commented.

"That last line carried a lot of impact. I felt like it was the one thing that stuck with me that was the true measure of what the outcome of all of this will be. It was very wise. Charlie will live on. The assassin will die," another user commented.

"Truth hits hard, Charlie's legacy stands, the coward fades," a user wrote.

