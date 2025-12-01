What’s behind the H2S leak in the latest episode of Landman season 2? Incident explained

A scene from Landman Season 2 (Image via X/@landmanpplus)

Landman, created and show-run by Chip Johannessen, continues its portrayal of dangerous oil-field work, corporate conflicts, and the human cost of resource extraction in contemporary America in the ongoing second season. In episode 3, that released on November 30, 2025, the show brings up a prominent danger that workers in the industry commonly face, the leakage of Hydrogen Sulphide (H2S) gas.

While the episode does not elaborate on the properties of the H2S gas or its connection with the setting of the story, the gas leak is a significant factor in pushing the narrative ahead. The episode shows a group of wild boar hunters approaching an oil tanker and instantly collapsing.

They are followed by M-Tex workers, including Dale and Boss, who begin coughing, vomiting, and panicking as they unknowingly breathe in the toxic fumes. Dale briefly mentions that the cause is an H2S (hydrogen sulfide) leak, a notoriously dangerous gas common in the oil industry, but the series never expands on its dangers.

However, H2S exposure nearly costs Dale and Boss their lives and highlights a growing safety problem surrounding Tommy and the M-Tex operation. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the real-life dangers faced by oilfield workers and foreshadows the escalating challenges that the company will have to confront as the season continues.

Exploring the cause of the H2S leak in Landman season 2

Hydrogen sulfide (H2S), the deadly gas featured in Landman season 2 episode 3, is a highly toxic and extremely flammable chemical compound commonly encountered in the oil and gas industry. Known for its rotten egg odor at low concentrations, H2S becomes far more dangerous in high concentrations, where it turns odorless and can kill almost instantly. As Dale explained, H2S is heavier than air, causing it to settle near the ground—making leaks especially dangerous around equipment and confined spaces.

According to OSHA, hydrogen sulfide can leak “anywhere and at any time,” whether from underground wells, rigs, storage tanks, or acid treatments. Exposure can rapidly cause breathing problems, organ failure, loss of consciousness, or death, mirroring the near-fatal situation Boss and Dale experienced.

In reality, oil workers routinely rely on electronic H2S detectors, ventilation procedures, and protective gear such as gas masks to survive potential leaks. Landman accurately depicts the constant vigilance required, underscoring how H2S remains one of the oil industry’s most serious and persistent hazards.

How to watch Landman season 2

Viewers can stream Landman Season 2, the current season that premiered on November 16, 2025, as well as all episodes from season 1, on Paramount+. The platform has new episodes arriving every Sunday.

In the U.S., Paramount+ offers the Essential plan for $7.99 per month with ads and the Premium plan for $12.99 per month without ads. The show is also accessible on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu by subscribing to Paramount+ as an additional channel.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from the world of movies and TV shows.

