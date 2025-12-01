Why is Papa Murphy's trending? X user's post asking "What kind of pizza place makes you cook it yourself" divides the internet

Close-up of a bowl of Pepperoni pizza at Roccos Pizza, Walnut Creek, California, June 9, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

On Monday, December 1, an X user that goes by @washghost1 uploaded a video from outside a Papa Murphy's outlet, in which a female user was sitting in a car, expressing her surprise at getting a self-bake pizza when she was expecting a baked one.

What kind of pizza place makes you cook it yourself pic.twitter.com/NIddb81o9x — Washingtons ghost (@washghost1) December 1, 2025

Her video led to the phrase "Papa Murphy's" going viral on X, with netizens sharing varied views on the clip in its comments section. Some users pointed out that the self-bake policy of the outlet was mentioned in its name itself:

"Papa Murphy's "take n' bake pizza"... It's in the damn name! It's cheaper, but actually tastes better than delivery places." - commented an X user.

"baking a pizza isn't hard; no Papa Murphy's hate. ovens are not rocket science" - added another.

"Papa Murphy's has been around for decades. You pick your own toppings and take it home to cook. Do y'all not know about frozen pizzas you cook at home? This is "fresh" (as processed food can be). It's just like buying a Sam's uncooked pizza." - wrote a third one.

"Papa Murphy's been around forever. Not exactly a secret unless you've never traveled and live under a rock. Have one not far from me. I've only ordered in cooler weather like a weak ago because I'm not baking pizza in the summer haha." - posted a fourth netizen.

Meanwhile, others questioned the success of the brand with that kind of business model:

"I never understood how Papa Murphy's succeeded with that business model" - replied a fifth user.

"We had them near me. A ridiculous price for something you had to still bake yourself, I'd rather have a Little Caesar's hot n ready cause i didn't have to bake it myself. But, it was EBT eligible cause it wasn't cooked." - added a sixth one.

"It's a loophole restaurants have been exploiting for a while to be able to accept EBT as payment It's considered a grocery item, since it isn't cooked yet" - commented a seventh netizen.

For the unversed, Papa Murphy's is a Vancouver-based pizza company that started in 1995 as a merged of two local take-and-bake pizza joints. Today, it has become a big chain of pizzeria with over 1,300 outlets in the US, Canada, and UAE.

​ Papa Murphy's introduced two value pizzas last month

The viral video about Papa Murphy's pizzas comes days after the international chain rolled out a new value range for its customers, called Papa's Picks.

Under this offer, the chain has introduced two pizzas: a Double Shredded Pepperoni and a 4-Cheese Pizza.

The prices of both these varieties - that are available in thin and original crust - start at $9.99. They pair well with the outlet's ready-to-bake desserts, such as the Garlic Knots, 5-Cheese Breads, Choco-Chip Cookie Dough, and fresh salads.