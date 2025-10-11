Man who called Benny Johnson a "prostrating Trump boot licker" that needed to be "exterminated" in a threatening letter, is charged by DOJ

BATH, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 07: In this photo illustration the logo of US online social media and social networking site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) is displayed on a smartphone screen besides the logo of TikTok, Facebook and Threads on January 7, 2025 in Bath, England. The UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has recently hit back at Elon Musk who has been posting on his social media platform attacks on the Prime Minister and the Labour government. (Photo Illustration by Anna Barclay/Getty Images)

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the man who allegedly sent a threatening letter to Benny Johnson, has been arrested this week. The man, 69-year-old George Isbell Jr., was called a "coward hiding behind a keyboard" by Bondi. According to reports by FOX News, he was taken into custody on Tuesday in Sam Diego.

The outlet further reported that George will be facing the federal charge, according to Pam Bondi. Bondi said,

"Benny is a well-known media personality, carrying a message very similar to Charlie's. Grounded largely in faith and love of country. Just days fter Charlie's assassination, Benny received a letter at his home where he and Kate are raising their beautiful, beautiful young family."

She continued that the latter's author "hated" Benny for his right-leaning views and wanted him dead. Bondi further claimed that the perpetrator possibly thought that they could just get away with this. She finally revealed that she was proud to announce that the alleged author has been taken into custody.

UA Attorney Gregory Kehoe for the Middle District of Florida spoke to the media and said that Benny Johnson reported the letter to the authories shortly after receiving it. Kehoe added that it was the US Postal Service that determined that the letter was sent from Sam Diego.

Meanwhile, agencies like the FBI as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement assisted the investigation into the alleged threat.

What were the contents of the threatening letter sent to Benny Johnson?

The threatening letter that Benny Johnson received was allegedly sent by George Isbell Jr. According to reports by NBC News, the letter apparently described Johnson as a "prostrating Trump boot licker" who needed to be "exterminated." For the unversed, 38-year-old Johnson is known for his conservative views.

He was one of the many influencers who accompanied Trump officials during ICE raids, according to NBC News. Benny Johnson even happened to visit an ICE facility alongwith Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The letter allegedly read,

"Here is hoping the American flag strangles the life out of you. My uncle drowned in the Rhine River to defeat fascists like you and I will not let his death be in vane."

Isbell allegedly wrote,

"Maybe someone will blow your head off!!! We can hope! Planning any public engagements? Love to see your head explode and your blood stain the concrete red. What a sight!"

According to the FBI, they have recovered fingerprints of Isbell and Johnson's wife on the letter. Some other fingerprints were also found on the letter, like that of a member of Johnson's security detail as well as an employee at the UPS store, where the influencer rented a mailbox.

As per court records, on Friday, authorities sought his detention in the courtroom.

While Benny Johnson had publicly announced "violence has been mainstreamed by the Democrat Party", NBC News reported that historically, right-wing violence had been more prevalent than left-wing violence.

In a recent study by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, for the first time in over 30 years, this year marked as the time when the left-wing violence outnumbered the right.