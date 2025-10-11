What did Trump say about COVID vaccines in the past? President receives a flu shot and a COVID booster during second medical check-up of the year

NEW ROCHELLE, NY - MARCH 18: Coronavirus crisis volunteer Rhiannon Navin greets local residents arriving to a food distribution center at the WestCop community center on March 18, 2020 in New Rochelle, New York. New Rochelle has been a hot spot for the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

On Friday, October 10, Sean P. Barbabella, the physician to the president, wrote a letter to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, informing her that Donald Trump had completed his follow-up medical evaluation.

The letter revealed that, in preparation for upcoming international travel, Trump received his annual influenza shots, along with an updated COVID-19 booster vaccination.

Donald Trump’s physician announces he has received a flu shot and a COVID booster, per the White House. pic.twitter.com/bl4iAX2yKF — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 11, 2025

The letter comes over a month after Donald Trump questioned the authenticity of the very same COVID vaccines. In a Truth Social post uploaded last month, the President claimed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was being "ripped apart" over the question of the vaccines' authenticity. He wrote:

"Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree! I want the answer, and I want it NOW."

He then went on to say that Pfizer, the manufacturer of one such COVID vaccine, had shown him impressive figures, but questioned why those results were not made public.

Trump reacted to Nobel Peace Prize being awarded to Maria Corina Machado

The Nobel Peace Prize nominations for 2025 closed in Jan.



But today, this year’s winner, María Machado, from Venezuela, dedicated her prize to peacemonger Donald Trump.



Fortunately, there are people outside of America who see the good Trump has done abroad, despite the media. https://t.co/iLImFtfeug pic.twitter.com/L5cv6QChWJ — Kaizen D. Asiedu (@thatsKAIZEN) October 10, 2025

Another reason why Donald Trump made headlines this week was after Maria Corina Machado was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. Despite speculation that Trump would win the award this year, the Venezuelan activist beating him to it led to netizens mocking the president on social media.

Trump reacted to the announcement in an interview with reporters at the White House, saying that Machado had called him and accepted the prize "in honor" of him. He said:

"The person who got the Nobel Prize called me today and said, 'I am accepting this in honour of you because you really deserved it'... I didn't say, 'Give it to me', though. I think she might have... I've been helping her along the way. They needed a lot of help in Venezuela during the disaster. I am happy because I saved millions of lives."

As the Norwegian​ Nobel Committee announced Machado as the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, it described her as a "brave and committed champion of peace."

"Peace laureate Maria Corina Machado has shown that the tools of democracy are also the tools of peace. She embodies the hope of a different future, one where the fundamental rights of citizens are protected, and their voices are heard."

In a social media post, Machado mentioned Trump twice. She dedicated it to him and "his decisive support."