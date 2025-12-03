What is Michael Dell’s net worth? Dell CEO pledges over $6B to Trump accounts

Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, is speaking at the ''New Strategies for a New Era'' keynote at the Mobile World Congress 2024 (Image via Getty)

Michael Dell, the Chairman of Dell Technologies and his wife, Susan Dell, have pledged to donate over $6 billion to President Donald Trump's "Trump Accounts" for 25 million American children. According to the Forbes Real Time Net Worth list, Michael Dell's net worth stands at $150.5 billion.

"It’s designed to help families feel supported from the start and encourage them to keep saving as their children grow. We know that when children have accounts like this, they’re much more likely to graduate from high school, from college, buy a home, start a business and less likely to be incarcerated," said Michael Dell in an interview with CBNC.

The Trump account, introduced this year as part of Trump’s "One Big Beautiful Bill Act", will be available "to every U.S. citizen born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028," which will "enable a generation of American children to begin building wealth from the moment they are born," per The White House.

The account will "launch with a one-time $1,000 government seed contribution," allowing families to contribute up to $5,000 annually, and the funds from the accounts "will be invested in a broad stock-market index."

$6.25 billion. 25 million children. $250 each.



Susan and I believe the smartest investment we can make is in children. That’s why we’re so excited to contribute $6.25 billion from our charitable funds to help 25 million children start building a strong financial foundation… pic.twitter.com/4Bcv3RKp0q — Michael Dell 🇺🇸 (@MichaelDell) December 2, 2025

According to the White House, parents or guardians control the funds until the child turns 18, and, "if fully funded and left untouched, could grow to as much as $1.9 million by age 28."

Additionally, the "first 25 million American children age 10 and under living in ZIP codes with median incomes below $150,000 will receive an additional $250."

"Children older than 10 may benefit, too, if funds remain available after initial sign-ups. It is an incredibly practical and direct step to help families begin saving today," Michael and Susan said in a statement.

In a statement, Susan asked parents to "mark their calendars for July 4, 2026, which is when they could claim the accounts for their children."

US President Donald Trump calls Michael Dell's pledge "generous"

Praising Michael and Susan Dell during a ceremony at the White House, President Donald Trump said:

"This will give millions of children a stake in American prosperity, a benefit from the rising stock market, and a better shot at the American dream. This is truly one of the most generous acts in the history of our country."

The POTUS also voiced his appreciation for the Dells in a Truth Social post, writing:

"TWO GREAT PEOPLE. I LOVE DELL!!! President DJT."

According to CNN, the idea of Trump's Account began in 2021 when Brad Gerstner, CEO of Altimeter Capital, founded Invest America, a non-profit designed to push for a program in which every newborn child receives a government-funded investment account with $1,000 deposited at birth. Brad later spoke to Michael about the concept, who expressed interest.

"I had an opportunity to explain it to the president earlier this year," Dell told CNN.

He added:

"We believe that the smartest investment we can make is the one that we make in children. We’ve also talked with a number of other philanthropists, and we feel confident there’ll be other significant gifts that get announced."

