What happened to POORSTACY at the Florida hotel? Complete investigation details explored as family disputes official findings

POORSTACY’s Death Under Review as Questions Surface About Possible Suicide (Image via Instagram / @poorstacy)

Rapper POORSTACY, whose real name was Carlito Milfort, died at the age of 26 during a medical emergency in Boca Raton, Florida, and officials are now reviewing the case. Some online discussions have raised the possibility of suicide, but authorities have not confirmed the cause of his death yet.

POORSTACY, whose legal name is Carlito Milfort, died early Saturday morning, the Boca Raton Police Department said. pic.twitter.com/H7MOhQTHVW — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 2, 2025

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner confirmed his death Saturday and mentioned that the cause “remains under investigation.” TMZ shared that the artist had a “medical emergency” while at a hotel in Boca Raton. Paramedics took him to a hospital on a stretcher, but he passed away later. Authorities found no other injuries or anyone else affected at the site.

TMZ received reports that POORSTACY had been staying at the hotel for 10 days with a woman and a young child. The information about the emergency is also unclear, and there is no official information to connect the situation with suicide. TMZ reports that fans have posted comments on his last Instagram post about what could have happened, but the authorities have not verified any theories.

The events leading to the medical response are still being put together by the officials. The investigation is still in progress, and they have yet to declare the official cause of death.

Investigators are still working to uncover more details about the events surrounding his death. Further information is awaited.

Tributes pour in from celebrities following POORSTACY’s death

Celebrities mourned POORSTACY's death.

“Rest in peace you’ll never be forgotten,” Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker captioned a clip of himself and Poorstacy.

Sykes paid tribute to POORSTACY after his death.

“R.I.P,” the singer wrote.

POORSTACY told about his friendship with Sykes in a interview with Revolver.

“Oli sends me clothes that he thinks would look good on me,” he said. “He sends me handwritten letters and we play Call of Duty until six in the f***in’ morning.”

He also told the outlet about his teen years.

“I was just really violent,” POORSTACY explained. “I would act out irrationally. I would either hurt myself for attention or I would hurt somebody else for attention.”

POORSTACY gained recognition as a rapper, singer, and musician from Palm Beach, Florida. His death shocked the music world.