Who produced Netflix’s new documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning? Details explored

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Image via Getty)

Rapper Curtis James Jackson, popularly known as 50 Cent, executive produced the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which examines the downfall of his rival rapper and business mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Alongside Curtis, Alex Stapleton, Stacy Scripter, David Karabinas, Ariel Brozell, and Brad Bernstein also serve as executive producers. Diddy is currently serving prison time after being convicted on prostitution-related charges.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Jackson explained that staying silent would make it appear as though the hip-hop community condones Combs’ behavior, noting that very few industry figures have publicly addressed the situation. He said he felt a responsibility to speak up so the culture wouldn’t be seen as accepting or ignoring such conduct.

Jackson partnered with director Alexandria Stapleton on the project, which includes never-before-seen footage obtained by Netflix, including scenes documenting Combs’ final days before his September 2024 arrest in New York City.

One notable clip shows Combs arguing with his attorneys over legal strategy, offering a rare, unfiltered look at his mindset during the tense period leading up to his charges. The docuseries aims to provide a comprehensive and transparent account of the events surrounding Combs’ arrest and the impact it has had on the industry.

All about Sean Combs: The Reckoning

Sean Combs: The Reckoning premieres on Netflix on December 2, 2025, as a four-part docuseries, each episode running 60 minutes. Directed by Alexandria Stapleton, the series explores Sean “Diddy” Combs’ rise in the music industry, his influential career, and the darker side of his ambitions. It also examines the abuse allegations first brought forward by his ex-partner Cassie, the subsequent surge of accusations, and the legal fallout that ultimately resulted in Combs facing a criminal trial and imprisonment.

The documentary brings to light interviews with Sean Combs’ former associates, childhood friends, fellow artists, and employees. Stapleton emphasizes that the film is not solely about Combs, Cassie, or the allegations, but about society’s tendency to idolize celebrities and overlook their flaws. According to her, the project is a mirror reflecting public behavior.

Combs is currently serving a four-year and two-month prison sentence after being convicted on two prostitution-related charges, though he is now appealing the conviction. The sea of other allegations that were leveled against him, and of which he now stands acquitted, were much graver.

Reports suggest Combs and his team have explored seeking a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, a move that 50 Cent has publicly vowed to oppose. The longtime rivals have feuded since the mid-2000s. 50 Cent said he is grateful to those who shared their stories and praised Stapleton for bringing this impactful the docuseries to life.

