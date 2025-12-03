Tim Pool asks Ben Stiller if he would be willing to take in some Somali immigrants after actor tweeted saying they are "not garbage"

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Ben Stiller attends the photocall for Hulu's "Nutcrackers" at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 20, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Right-wing political commentator Tim Pool reacted to a tweet by actor Ben Stiller, in which the latter wrote that Somalis are "not garbage." In Pool's tweet that was posted on December 2, 2025, he asked Ben if he would be up for taking some of the immigrants in. The political commentator continued,

"Can we arrange your help for some of these Somali migrants in need? We need to find homes for them and you have the means to help these people. Will you help take in some of these needy young men?"

The post by Pool garnered massive attention online with more than 700K views as well as over 15K likes since the time it was posted. Ben Stiller's tweet was centered around immigrants, in which the actor said that they're people like "you and me." The actor also pointed out that "they should not be demonized." Ben additionally wrote,

"Somalis are not garbage. Immigrants and refugees from anywhere are people like you and me. They should not be demonized. This country is built on the backs of people who have come from other places. It's what our country is all about. 💙"

The actor's tweet garnered more than a million views as of now. Many netizens took to the social media platform and shared their reaction to Ben Stiller's tweet. A lot of them shared a similar perspective as Tim Pool. One user tweeted in response to Ben's tweet and wrote,

"How many would you like to have sent to your multiple properties?"

Ben Stiller's tweet surfaced amid Trump's comments about not wanting Somalis in the United States

The aforementioned remarks by Ben Stiller popped up after Donald Trump made some comments about Somali immigrants. On Tuesday, the US president said that he does not want Somalis in the country. Donald Trump addressed reporters and said,

"They contribute nothing. I don't want them in our country... Their country is no good for a reason. Your country stinks and we don't want them in our country."

During the cabinet meeting, the president even described Somali immigrants as "garbage." He also claimed that these immigrants "do nothing but complain." He even urged them to "go back to where they came from and fix it."

According to the BBC, ICE has been directed by the Trump administration to target undocumented Somali immigrants in Minneapolis and Saint Paul. For the unversed, these cities are reportedly home to one of the largest Somali communities in the world and the largest in the United States.

This wasn't the first time that the US president spoke against Somali immigrants. Donald Trump has been known for his comments against Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somali-American Minnesota Democrat. According to NPR, Omar emigrated to the US as a child back in the year 1995. Reports suggested that as per Trump, Omar "hates everybody," and he also called her "incompetent."

Omar too responded to Trump's comments in a social media post and said that "his obsession with me is creepy."

As far as the reaction to Ben Stiller's comments is concerned, the actor is yet to respond to them.