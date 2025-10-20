Ben Stiller opens up about the 'worst decision' he made that still troubles him as a parent

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Ben Stiller attends the photocall for Hulu's "Nutcrackers" at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 20, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Ben Stiller has always been known for his sharp comedic instincts and meticulous eye as a filmmaker. But in a rare moment of vulnerability, the 59-year-old actor revealed that one of his creative choices continues to haunt him—not because of box office numbers or reviews, but because of what it cost him personally.

In his new Apple TV+ documentary, Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost, Ben opens up about the “worst decision” he ever made as a parent. For him, the painful memory is tied to a film that was meant to inspire audiences about embracing life — The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

Ben Stiller admits his ‘worst decision’ was cutting his daughter out of The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

During a candid exchange with his daughter, Ella, featured in the documentary, Ben Stiller reflected on the moment he decided to remove her scene from his 2013 film The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

“I cut you out of Secret Life of Walter Mitty. It's probably the worst decision I ever made in my life,” Stiller admitted, visibly emotional.

At the time, Ella, then 11, had filmed a short sequence playing Mitty’s daughter. But during the editing process, Stiller — who both directed and starred in the movie — decided the scene disrupted the film’s rhythm. In hindsight, that decision became one of his deepest personal regrets.

“For me, it kind of goes deeper. What it relates to is my own issues with my work, or perfectionism,” Stiller explained.

His daughter, now 23, told People magazine that she harbored no resentment. She even admitted that the scene “didn’t really make sense in the movie,” acknowledging that her father’s creative instincts were right. Still, for Stiller, the cut symbolized something more profound — the cost of letting artistic obsession overshadow fatherhood.

That honesty has become central to Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost, where the actor confronts his past and reflects on how his work has both shaped and strained his relationships.

“When they were young, I thought I could just work hard and still be a good dad. But the bonds you form with your kids when they’re young are so important. I didn’t get that then,” Stiller shared in an interview.

The confession offers a revealing look at a filmmaker whose drive for perfection, inherited from his equally ambitious parents, has long defined his creative life — and sometimes complicated his personal one.

Everything we know about Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost so far

While his admission about Walter Mitty has sparked headlines, it’s only one thread in the rich tapestry of Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost — a deeply personal documentary that chronicles the lives of Ben Stiller’s parents, legendary comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.

Premiering in select theaters on October 17 before its global Apple TV+ debut on October 24, the film is both an affectionate tribute and a meditation on family, creativity, and connection. Through rare home videos, interviews, and archival performances, Stiller paints a vivid portrait of the couple whose comedic chemistry captivated audiences for decades — from The Ed Sullivan Show to Seinfeld and The King of Queens.

The documentary captures Jerry and Anne not just as entertainers, but as partners who balanced fame, family, and the fragile art of collaboration. Their marriage — spanning 62 years — becomes the emotional heartbeat of the film. Stiller and his sister Amy revisit their parents’ longtime Upper West Side apartment, now filled with tapes, notes, and memorabilia that reflect their parents’ devotion to both their craft and each other.

Critics have praised the film for its warmth and emotional depth. Variety called it “a tender but clear-eyed family portrait,” noting how Stiller transforms his parents’ story into a universal reflection on love, imperfection, and legacy. For Stiller, the process of making it was as much about self-discovery as it was about preservation.

“The deeper you go into learning about your parents — not as parents, but as people — the more you understand your own life,” he told Time magazine.

That perspective is what ties Nothing Is Lost back to Stiller’s own journey as a father. By revisiting his family’s past, he confronts the very patterns that led him to make the choices he now regrets — from long work hours to missed moments with his children. The film becomes both an act of remembrance and a quiet form of healing.

Ben Stiller’s reflections in the documentary reveal more than a filmmaker looking back — they show a son, husband, and father learning to reconcile perfection with presence. His admission about cutting his daughter from The Secret Life of Walter Mitty may sting, but it’s emblematic of a lifelong pursuit to balance creativity and connection.

As audiences prepare to stream Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost on Apple TV+ starting October 24, 2025, they’ll witness a story that transcends comedy — a heartfelt exploration of love, legacy, and the bonds that truly define us. For Ben Stiller, perhaps nothing is lost after all.