From Jamie Lee Curtis to John Legend: Celebrities react to Jimmy Kimmel's show being cancelled following Charlie Kirk remarks

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Jimmy Kimmel attends the premiere of Netflix's "The Greatest Night in Pop" at Egyptian Theatre 6712 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, United States on January 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

ABC has indefinitely cancelled Jimmy Kimmel Live, after the comments made by the show host regarding Charlie Kirk's murder. While the decision gained applause from the MAGA supporters, many others including a lot of celebrities bashed the same. Several anti-Trump posters were also seen outside the studio in Hollywood, post the announcement.

From Ben Stiller to Jamie Lee Curtis, many stars criticized the decision and further extended support to Jimmy Kimmel. Stiller took to X, and wrote that "this isn't right." Singer John Legend reshared a post on Instagram stories originally uploaded by David Frum. In the post, Frum wrote,

"How dare you call us fascists just because our appointees threaten government retaliation against broadcast networks if their comedians don't say what we want them to say."

According to The Daily Mail, Adulthood actor Josh Gad said,

"I see we are at the passive participation of authoritarianism now. God help us all."

A lot of other celebrities took to social media to express their take on the decision by ABC. Meanwhile, many believed that Kimmel was only facing the consequences of his statements.

For the unversed, Jimmy Kimmel was one of the many late night show hosts who addressed Charlie Kirk's assassination. He criticized the way the MAGA supporters had been dealing with the tragedy.

Exploring more about the opinions shared by celebrities on the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel's late night show

Apart from the few celebrities mentioned above, there were many others who got vocal about their stance on the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel's show. Comedian and actress Wanda Sykes posted a reel on Instagram criticizing the Trump administration. Sykes had a full-face makeup because she was set to go on the show.

In the video, Sykes said that the President ended the concept of freedom of speech within less than a year since he started his tenure. She added,

"But as you have heard by now, the Jimmy Kimmel show has been pulled indefinitely, abruptly, because of complaints from the Trump administration."

Actor and comedian Paul Scheer also criticized cancelling the show. On Thursday, he reportedly posted on Threads wondering why ABC could not air the late night show on ESPN, which is its cable affiliate.

Alex Edelman, a comedian, took to X, and described the situation as "cancel culture". Jean Smart posted a photo with Jimmy on Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote that was "horrified" upon getting to know about the cancellation of the show. In the caption of the post, Smart wrote that she felt people would protect free speech as long as it aligned with their agenda.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis took to her Instagram stories and shared a quote associated with Kimmel. The quote, that came during an April 2025 interview of Kimmel with The Rolling Stone, read,

"I don't think anybody should be canceled. I really don't."

Comedian Kathy Griffin shared a post on Instagram, sharing her take on the incident. In the post, Griffin stated that it was high time that people supported Jimmy Kimmel at this point of time.

A lot of other celebrities had a similar point of view over the incident. This included Sophia Bush, Christie Brinkley, Rosie O'Donnell, Alison Brie, and Henry Winkler. As of now, no official statement has been issued by Jimmy Kimmel.