What did Justin Baldoni admit in his deposition? Actor confirms intimate disclosure during 2022 visit to Blake Lively

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Actor Justin Baldoni presents an award at the NALIP 2017 Latino Media Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on June 24, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Justin Baldoni has admitted to disclosing sensitive information about his private parts to his It Ends With Us co-star during a visit to their residence. The 41-year-old actor confirmed in a deposition that he had visited the residence of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in December 2022 while Lively was pregnant with her son, Olin.



Baldoni, who is involved in a sexual harassment suit with Lively, admitted that the topic of circumcision came up, although Lively did not ask him directly. The actress’s attorney, Michael J. Gottlieb, questioned Baldoni about the situation that led to his statement.

Gottlieb then asked, “Did you at any point share with Ms. Lively whether you were circumcised?” Baldoni replied, “Yes.”

Gottlieb asked the actor to name which other person was present when he made the statement.

Baldoni responded:

"There were people going all around. Mr. (Ryan ) was in and out of the conversation. She had, I think, two nannies. I felt like there was a housekeeper there. Her assistant was walking around. I think she had two assistants there. Her and I were sitting on the couch, but there were people all around,”

More details on the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni sexual harassment saga

After Baldoni and Lively acted as romantic partners in the movie It Ends With Us, the Gossip Girl alum sued Baldoni for sexual harassment, body shaming, unwanted s*x scenes and a hostile work environment, amongst others.

Baldoni filed a countersuit seeking $400 million in damages against Lively, her husband, and The New York Times for allegedly propagating a false narrative against him. Baldoni’s case has since been dismissed, while Lively’s case is preparing to go to trial next year.

Baldoni’s legal team filed a motion for summary judgment in November 2025, asking the judge to dismiss the case before the trial scheduled for March 2026.

Lively’s lawyers responded to the opposing counsel’s motion for summary judgment, stating that Baldoni and his acquaintances "peddled their victimization narrative" and painted her as the "bully" to "avoid accountability for the hostile environment they created" on the It Ends With Us set.

When Gottlieb asked Baldoni if he had ever shared information about his private parts with other colleagues, the actor replied:

“I don’t talk about my genitalia, so no.”

