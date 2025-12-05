Did Frank Gehry have kids? Renowned architect's private family life explored as he dies at 96

The architect Frank Gehry (in front of a rendering of the Beekman Tower) at a press event unveiling his design for The Beekman Tower, a 76-storey, 867ft luxury apartment tower in lower Manhattan. (Photo by James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images)

Frank Gehry, one of the leading figures in Postmodernism and contemporary architecture, died at the age of 96 on December 5, 2025. His chief of staff, Meaghan Lloyd, reportedly confirmed news of his death, adding that Gehry had suffered from respiratory illness at home.

He is survived by his wife, Berta, and three children. Gehry had previously been married to Anita Snyder, and they had two daughters, Brina and Leslie Gehry Brenner, who died in 2008. Gehry’s marriage to Snyder ended in the 1960s.

In 1975, the celebrated architect married Berta Aguilera, and they have two sons together—Sam and Alejandro.

More details about Frank Gehry’s life explored as the legendary architect passes away

Frank Gehry was born in Ontario, Canada, and was raised in Timmins, a small mining town. He attended the University of Southern California and credited his mom with introducing him to art at a young age:

"But my mother took me to concerts and introduced me to art, so there was a balance."

In an interview with NPR News, Gehry revealed that he loved to draw fish and took a liking to the aquatic species because of the beautiful rendering in his grandmother's bathtub:

"Every Thursday when I stayed at her house, I'd go with her to the market," he recalled. "And there would be a big bag of some kind filled with water that we would carry home with a big carp in it. We'd put it in the bathtub. I'd sit and watch it, and the next day it was gone."

Gehry was years ahead of some of his contemporaries as he began physically creating three-dimensional models, sometimes using soda bottles and crumpled paper: His computer program for work was adapted from software used in the production of Boeing jets.

He was honored in 1987 with a retrospective of his work by the Walker Art Center in Indianapolis. Frank Gehry is a recipient of the Pritzker Architecture Prize and has recently received the Royal Institute of British Architects' Gold Medal and the Americans for the Arts' Lifetime Achievement Award

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.