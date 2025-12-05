The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast says 13-hour reunion cut to 1 hour left everyone confused

Stassi Schroeder (Image via Getty)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 reunion, which premiered on December 4, 2025, raised questions among viewers and cast members after Hulu released a one-hour special that was originally filmed over 13 hours.

Soon after the episode aired, cast members began responding online as fans pointed out major topics that seemed to be missing. Zac Affleck addressed the edit directly, saying,

“We filmed 13 hours. Trust us, we are equally confused on it and what did and didn’t make it.”

Host Stassi Schroeder also reacted, noting on Instagram, “I wish you could’ve seen the other 11 hours.”

The reunion followed a season centered on relationship shifts, alleged affairs, and tension within friendships.

Hulu’s final cut included conversations about Jessi Ngatikaura’s affair with Marciano Brunette, Demi Engemann denying cheating on her husband Bret, and Dakota Mortensen explaining messages he sent to a family friend of Taylor Frankie Paul.

However, viewers said online that the episode did not address several storylines they expected.

The cast’s public responses added more attention to the short runtime, leading fans to ask what was discussed during the full day of filming and why the special focused on specific moments.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion edit and cast reactions

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast spoke out shortly after the reunion aired. Zac Affleck explained on TikTok that the group spent many hours filming and added, “We filmed 13 hours,” before saying they were unsure why certain parts did not appear.

Stassi Schroeder, who replaced Nick Viall as the reunion host for season 3, also suggested the episode was heavily reduced. She wrote, “I wish you could’ve seen the other 11 hours,” indicating that several conversations and follow-ups did not make the final cut.

Fans questioned why topics that had dominated the season were not revisited. Some viewers also mentioned the noticeable Dunkin’ Donuts product placement.

Online comments compared the short runtime with other reality reunions that often run multiple episodes.

The cast’s comments led people to believe more material was filmed about conflicts and relationships that were only mentioned briefly in the episode.

The reunion did cover several key events from the season, including discussions about Jessi Ngatikaura’s connection with Marciano Brunette and Demi Engemann’s statement denying a separate relationship with him.

Dakota Mortensen also spoke about messages he sent that became public during the season. However, fans said the episode felt incomplete, and the cast’s remarks supported that reaction.

Host transition in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion

The reunion also marked a notable shift in hosting. Stassi Schroeder stepped in for Nick Viall, who left due to scheduling conflicts with his upcoming Netflix show.

Nick previously faced criticism during the season 2 reunion for the way he questioned Whitney Leavitt.

He asked her if she believed she was “better than” Taylor Frankie Paul at taking accountability, which led to a tense exchange.

Whitney said she felt “called out constantly,” while Nick said on his podcast that he was trying to address topics viewers wanted to see.

He added, “I was a bit surprised when Whitney did not like my line of questioning.”

During the season 3 reunion, Zac’s wife Jen, told Stassi she was glad to see a new host, saying, “I am so glad it is you because I know you are totally unbiased.” Stassi replied, “Thank you. Well, I have been in your shoes,” referring to her own past on reality TV.

Context from season 3 included several overlapping storylines linked to relationships, social media posts, and unresolved conflicts.

This included the discussion around Marciano Brunette, friendship strains within the cast, and Dakota Mortensen’s messages that became part of the narrative online.

Hulu’s one-hour special highlighted only part of these events, leaving questions about what else was discussed during filming.

