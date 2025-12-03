Which Ritz products are affected by the latest recall? Complete details explored

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Boxes of Ritz crackers are stacked at a Costco Wholesale store on April 27, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Mondelēz Global LLC decided to recall certain Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches. This occurred due to a labeling mistake that could be hazardous to individuals with peanut allergies. Some packs, which contained peanut butter, were labeled as the Cheese flavor.

The company stated that the problem involves 70 cases of these Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches. The packaging has "AE Plant Code " printed on the top. The exact details of the product are listed below.

Product - Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches, 27.6-ounce pack: 20 individual 1.38-ounce crackers (6-pack carton)

Retail UPC - 44000 07584 2

Best By Dates - January 8, 2026 and January 15, 2026

States Impacted - Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania

Consumers may be at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions, according to the recall.



Mondelēz Global stated that the cases were labeled, but the packs inside might have peanut butter and could be mislabeled. This mistake could pose a danger to people with peanut allergies. They explained,

“Some individually wrapped packs inside correctly labeled cases of Peanut Butter Crackers Sandwiches… may have been mistakenly labeled as the Cheese variety, even though the crackers inside contain peanut butter—an undeclared allergen.”

Previously, no injuries or illnesses were linked to the recall. Individuals with a peanut allergy are advised to avoid consuming these items and should discard them immediately.

If you have purchased Ritz Peanut Butter Sandwiches that were recalled, or if you have any concerns, please call Mondelēz Global for assistance. They are open five days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The recall is a measure taken to save the people. It is essential to be aware of products that can trigger allergic reactions. People are advised to search their pantries and identify the products in question, and go through the recall measures to prevent potential health complications.