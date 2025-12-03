Stable Ronaldo swatted mid-stream: Police respond to fake break-in report at FaZe Clan house

Stable Ronaldo, a top FaZe Clan streamer, was swatted live on Twitch (Image via Getty)

Stable Ronaldo, a prominent member of the FaZe Clan and one of the most-watched Fortnite creators online, was swatted mid-stream on Tuesday afternoon after Los Angeles police received a false report claiming there was a break-in at the FaZe Clan residence.

The incident unfolded shortly before 1 PM, prompting police to arrive at the Studio City home with lights and sirens.

According to details shared with TMZ, the emergency call was made by an individual impersonating Stable Ronaldo, whose real name is Rani Netz.

The caller allegedly reported that two suspects had thrown a brick at the home. They further claimed to be locked in a room inside the house while supposedly hearing the suspects moving around.

Authorities stated that the caller continued the conversation while posing as the streamer, eventually telling 911 dispatchers that they planned to check whether the suspects were still inside the house.

The call ended shortly afterwards. Police immediately responded to the address, only to be met by FaZe Clan’s home security team.

Security informed officers that Stable Ronaldo was livestreaming at the time and had made no emergency call. After assessing the situation, police identified the event as a swatting case.

FaZe Clan's Stable Ronaldo Gets 'Swatted' During Live Stream https://t.co/10UjRufHvO pic.twitter.com/Ibm5cnyMVI — TMZ (@TMZ) December 3, 2025

Stable Ronaldo shares harrowing experiences with repeated swatting attempts

This is not the first time Stable Ronaldo has experienced such incidents. As one of the most widely followed online creators—with 4.3 million Twitch subscribers, 1.14 million YouTube subscribers, and 1.9 million Instagram followers—he has faced repeated swatting attempts throughout his career.

During an appearance on The Ice Coffee Hour Podcast, Netz said he had been targeted more than 50 times, stating that it happened “easily.”

He described the first swatting event he encountered:

“The first time it happened when we lived in L.A. They came to the house and put us all in cuffs aggressively, and just ran through the house.”

Over time, officers in the area have become familiar with the FaZe Clan members due to the frequent false reports.

Ronaldo explained that he has taken steps to make responses safer and more efficient:

“But now, they come to the house, but they know who we are. I gave every single cop my number. I was like, ‘If you ever hear that, like, I mdered someone or this address or something like that, just call this number and I’ll tell you.’”

Even with these precautions, he emphasized that the risk remains:

“They still have to clear it, but it’ll be less of a hassle. It’s just scary because it’s like you never know. There might be a new cop on the job that day, who’s like ‘I’m scared for my life’ and shs me.”**

Authorities continue to address swatting cases involving high-profile streamers, with similar incidents recently affecting other content creators in Los Angeles.