When does Stanley Cyber Monday sale end? Details explored

The Stanley Cyber Monday Sale for 2025 is now underway, offering big seasonal deals on your favorite hydration gear and outdoor essentials. The event runs through December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT. With Stanley products remaining popular during the holidays, this sale has become one of the year-end events fans look forward to most for high-quality drinkware and lifestyle items.

Stanley’s Cyber Monday sale follows closely after their annual Black Friday event, which took place on November 28. The Black Friday deals included price cuts on coolers, tumblers, lunch boxes, drinkware and personalized products. While the Black Friday event offered customers great discounts, the Cyber Monday deals provided even more options. They offer extra savings on popular products, including travel mugs, storage jars and cups.

Biggest discounts from the Stanley Cyber Monday sale

This year's Cyber Monday deals offer discounts of up to 50% on various items and styles. The brand has rolled out these price cuts without much fanfare, offering shoppers great options to buy gifts for the holidays, stock up on seasonal must-haves, or upgrade their everyday hydration. With Stanley products being extremely popular right now, some of the favorite designs may sell out quickly.

Several big savings highlight the standout deals available right now. The Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler is discounted by 50% giving people the chance to own one of Stanley’s iconic tumblers at one of the best prices this season. Shoppers can also take advantage of the AeroLight Transit Bottle on sale, offering a sleek and lightweight option at a reduced cost. To explore compact and practical gear, the Adventure Stacking Beer Pint is offered at 40% off. Discounts are also available for the Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler Straws, which come in multiple colors and make great gift options or pair well with other items.

With the holiday season underway, the Cyber Monday sale presents a practical opportunity to find gifts for Secret Santa exchanges, workplace gatherings and family events. The wide variety of styles ensures there are options suited for different preferences and everyday uses.

Since these deals are happening until December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT, it’s wise to make your picks. Stanley products often sell out fast for the popular colors and designs. If you want to refresh your water bottle collection or check off the last of your holiday shopping, this Cyber Monday sale is a perfect opportunity to grab items at impressive prices.