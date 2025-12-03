Who was Caleb Bolton and what happened to him? Influencer Britt Horton mourns brother’s death in devastating post

Caleb Bolton, Britt Horton's brother, passed away recently (Image via YouTube/Your Paint Coach)

Influencer Brittney “Britt” Horton is mourning the death of her brother, Caleb Bolton, who passed away recently. The 39-year-old mother of three posted a compilation of her younger sibling’s clips and pictures on Instagram to announce the news of his demise.

In one of her Instagram Stories, Britt Horton wrote:

“We lost my little brother this past weekend and I truly cannot believe this is real and that I’m having to say these words”

Caleb Bolton was a painting contractor who owned and operated B&C Epoxy in Bakersfield, California. He was also listed as the CEO of Hb Epoxy, Inc., which he partnered with Brittney’s husband, Chad Horton.

Caleb also had a YouTube channel and Instagram account, Your Paint Coach, that focused on providing painting tutorials for DIY projects.

While the channel remained inactive for the past few years, its description read:

“Here to coach you through all of your DIY paint projects!! From interior to exterior, from prep to paint! With over 17 years of professional painting experience, It’s time for me to share all of the best tips and tricks of the trade!”

According to unverified obituaries and reports, Bolton died in an accident in Bakersfield.

No mainstream and credible media outlet has confirmed that Caleb was involved in a traffic collision.

KBAK-TV has reported that an individual died in a car crash after colliding with a tractor on Sunday, November 30.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed that the accident occurred during the early hours, and officers reported to the scene around 4:32 am.

The car reportedly rear-ended the tractor, leading to the driver’s death. CHP did not confirm the identity of the deceased driver.

Britt Horton pays tribute to her late brother, Caleb Horton, in an emotional Instagram post

The Bakersfield contractor passed away recently, which her sister confirmed on social media. Britt Horton shared an emotional video dedicated to Caleb Horton and captioned it:

“It doesn’t seem possible that there could be a life without you in it”

Brittney described her brother as her “best friend,” while continuing:

“Being 18 months apart you were always my little sidekick in life, my best friend, my biggest cheerleader, the one who was always down to do anything with me no matter how big or small, the one I could talk to about anything or nothing, and no matter what you always made me laugh! You lit up every room always.”

The influencer expressed:

“A piece of me will forever be missing. I love you so much Kbob and I cannot wait for the day I get to see you again ❤️”

The influencer also shared multiple videos and pictures via her Instagram Stories, paying tribute to Caleb Bolton.

She posted a clip of her younger brother dressed up as Spider-Man for her children, especially her son, Paxton. Britt Horton shared more clips and wrote:

“He was always down for anything and everything, including the dumbest challenges I wanted him to try”

She continued:

“And still the only one who could crack an egg in his bicep”

Britt Horton wrote in another Instagram Story:

“He made everything more fun and made us laugh like no one else”

Many of the influencer’s followers also remembered Caleb Bolton and sent their condolences in the comments of her post.