"So cute": Dancing with the Stars fans react to Val and Jenna's son, Rome's guest appearance in the holiday special

Val and Jenna from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 aired a holiday special segment on December 2, 2025, in which viewers got to see pro dancers Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson’s son, Rome, make his television debut.

Rome, the alums’ 2-year-old son, joined his parents during their performance in the holiday special and stole the hearts of fans.

The performance started with an opening scene that showcased Rome sitting on a couch alongside his parents.

As soon as The Jackson 5’s I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus began to play, Val and Jenna made their way onto the ballroom stage while Rome remained cuddled on the couch.

Ultimately, at the end of their act, Jenna took Rome in her arms while Val surprised him, dressed up as Santa Claus.

It was the first time Rome appeared on the Dancing with the Stars stage, and fans appreciated every bit of his presence.

Netizens took to X to express how pleased they were to see Rome, with many demanding that ABC return with a new season of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, where they should cast Rome, among others, when he grew up.

“Rome is so cute. I see a future DWTS pro in the making,” a netizen commented.

Rome’s cameo melted the heart of many Dancing with the Stars viewers, who gushed about how cute and sweet he seemed.

“Rome is such a cutie angel baby,” a fan wrote.

“Rome’s little “Merry Christmas” MY HEART,” another one commented.

“This was adorable he was so cute. Best dance routine of the night with Rome and his spectacular parents. The way Rome looks at his parents just spoke volumes,” an X user reacted.

Some fans of the ABC show wanted production to reboot Dancing with the Stars: Juniors after seeing Rome during the holiday special.

“Jenna and Val soft-launching their son Rome for the inevitable return of #DWTS Juniors,” a person wrote.

“We need DWTS juniors back when Nikita and Rome are old enough to be jr pros,” another netizen commented.

“BRING BACK DWTS: JUNIORS! WE WANT DWTS: JUNIORS!” a fan posted.

Rome won hearts with his cameo on the Dancing with the Stars holiday special

After Jenna and Val’s performance concluded, hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro joined them on stage to interview their 2-year-old son.

When Julianne asked Rome if he wanted to say hi, he took the mic and said, “What’s up?” He later said, “Merry Christmas” to the viewers, further impressing them with his cuteness.

That said, Jenna and Val revealed that they would bring Rome along with them on the Dancing with the Stars 2026 nationwide tour.

Rome’s guest appearance came after he suffered a health scare in October 2025. On October 6, Jenna took to Instagram and informed her followers that Rome had to spend the previous night in a hospital.

Although she did not reveal the reason behind her son’s hospitalization, she assured viewers that he was doing well, praising Val for sticking by her side throughout the difficult period.

“This guy right here. Our absolute rock through it all. The calm during the storm. Not one time mentioning his exhaustion or lack of sleep going into a show day. Only making sure that our baby is taken care of and mama is staying sane lol. Beyond grateful to do like with you,” she wrote about Val in an Instagram Story.

Rome suffered another health scare in May, when Jenna had to call on emergency services to help her son through a “coughing attack.”

However, after a while he was back in good shape.

Consequently, the Dancing with the Stars fans were overjoyed to see Rome on stage during the holiday special.

