Why did Jessie J ignore protocol to embrace Kate Middleton in emotional moment? Reasons explored

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with Jessie J as she meets a number of performers and representatives at the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 19, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Buckmaster-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Jessie J opened up about an emotional exchange with Kate Middleton at the Royal Variety Performance, saying she bent the rules to pull her into a warm embrace. During a chat on This Morning aired December 3, the 36-year-old artist looked back at the November 19 gathering, pointing out how they bonded - both having gone public about fighting cancer.

Jessie J reflects on heartfelt hug with Princess Kate, sharing their shared cancer journey

Singer Jessie J opened up about an emotional meeting with Princess Kate during the Royal Variety Performance - she went in for a hug, caught off guard by how much they both have lived through as moms and fighters who beat cancer. It just happened on impulse; even though someone told her to keep distance, she couldn’t help reaching out, drawn by empathy.

That night meant a lot - it was Kate’s first major public event with Prince William in two years, stepping back into the spotlight after cutting down royal work throughout 2024 due to illness, including chemo post-surgery. For Jessie, facing breast cancer since June that year, speaking up came naturally - not hiding from pain, showing her journey like losing a breast and delaying another round of surgery.

Jessie said in the same interview (via People):

"I was briefed not to, but...I just saw a mom that has also gone through cancer publicly, and I just wanted to give her a hug... It was as simple as that. I didn't see her as the Princess of Wales, I mean obviously I did, and I was respectful... I said to her, ‘Can I give you a hug?’ and she received it. I just said [to her], ‘It's inspiring.’ And I just...I know the days that she has maybe gone through, and I just wanted to give her a hug - mom to mom, human to human..."

She called the chat with royalty one small piece of something bigger: building real talk between people, shining light when things feel dark. She thought about how this whole thing helped her spend better moments with loved ones, stay tuned in as a mom, while also nudging others to keep an eye on their well-being.

In the end, Jessie saw it as a chance to really connect - showing that tough health battles can bring folks closer, especially when they’re walking similar paths.

