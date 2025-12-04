Who is Daniel Stern’s wife? All about Laure Mattos as Home Alone star shares insight into life after leaving Hollywood

Daniel Stern arrives to the 35th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival - American Riviera Award held on January 16, 2020(Image via Getty)

Home Alone star Daniel Stern recently explained why he won't be attending any of the film's 35th anniversary events.

The 68-year-old sat with People Magazine in an interview published on December 2, 2025, in which he claimed he doesn't leave his farm.

"It's no offense to the movie. I'm just ... a phone call, Zoom call, I'm in. but... I'm a bit of a homebody," he said.

According to the outlet, the actor stepped away from Hollywood years ago and relocated with his wife, Laure Mattos, to Ventura County, California.

Laure, who has been married to Stern since 1980, is an actress best known for her role as Flora Bosch in the 1984 horror film C.H.U.D. The couple are parents to Henry Stern, Sophie Stern, and Ella Marie Stern.

Daniel, who plays Marv, highlighted that the film has continued to be cherished since its 1990 release.

"I love knowing that everybody loves it but, like, actual people come at me and say, 'We love it.' It's a little overwhelming sometimes," he said.

Praising the film, he continued:

"I did know that it was a gem of a movie. John Hughes wrote the funniest script I've ever read. I mean, I was rolling on the floor, laughing reading it. It was so funny, but it was also full of heart and you know — the kid and the neighbor saves him and he and the mother reunite ... I mean it was so emotional. It was so funny, it was so true and so I did know that. I was hopeful that we were making a great movie. I had no idea obviously — no one could — of the longevity of its life."

Daniel Stern reflects on living a "real life" after leaving Hollywood

In a December 2024 interview with People Magazine, Daniel Stern shared that he was embracing his "real life", spending his time hiking, raising cattle, growing produce and making bronze sculptures after leaving Hollywood.

Drawing a parallel between running his ranch and his sculpture projects and working on a film set, Stern said:

"I'm fascinated by the cinematographer and the prop department. It takes all these people. So I love living in all these different worlds. It's the same in my sculpture world. I make these fun sculptures, but I'm dealing with a city and the city council who has commissioned the piece, and I'm going to tell them their story."

He continued:

"And then I deal with the city engineer, and then I deal with the foundry and the mold makers. So I've got all these other people in my life outside of show business, and I think it makes my show business stuff deeper because I'm living my real life."

He further explained why he chose to step away from Hollywood and live a quieter life on his ranch. The actor emphasized that he had "made enough money that I didn't have to work," and felt ready to stop pursuing acting roles and instead focus on projects that excite him.

"I made enough money and I'm kind of frugal ... I bought the house in cash. I bought the cars in cash. I bought everything straight up because as an artist, I never knew if [I was] going to make any more bread. And I said to my wife, 'How much money do I need to sock in the bank so that we can live off the interest and so that I don't have to work?' She said, 'We hit it.' That was like, 'Okay, Dan, now you're going to put your money where your mouth is' ... 'What am I going to do with it? Am I going to keep chasing another part or that?' " said Daniel.

He further shared that "at this point ... I love being in nature. I love being away. I love my solitude and I love being able to focus on what I'm making. So the farm world is a great place for me."

