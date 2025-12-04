Who is Kathryn Hahn’s husband? Actress jokes about breaking up with Ethan Sandler at least 7 times in 30 years

Actress Kathryn Hahn (L) and Ethan Sandler attend the "Transparent" Cast and Crew Golden Globes Viewing Party (Image via Getty)

Kathryn Hahn recently spoke about the secret to her decades-long marriage with husband Ethan Sandler, joking they have "gotten married and divorced like seven times over the course of it."

When the Goop podcast host Gwyneth Paltrow asked the Bad Moms actress how her relationship with her husband "is still going" after 30 years together, in response, Hahn laughed and replied:

"We wonder the same thing, like why does it happen? But I feel like we definitely have gotten married and divorced like seven times over the course of it."

She continued:

"I remember somebody saying if you're married 30 years [and] you have, like, five s**tty years, you’re still doing great. We've just spread that out over the thirty, so that always makes us feel better. Like, 'Great. Maybe we’re just in the middle of our five-year s**t stretch.'"

Like Hahn, Sandler is also an actor and began his career as a teenager, appearing in The Chocolate War (1998), She'll Take Romance (1990) and Adventures in Spying (1992). The couple later appeared together in Crossing Jordan, where Hahn played Lily Lebowski from 2001 to 2007, and Sandler joined in 2002 as her romantic partner, Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Brandau.

Sandler also served as an executive producer and writer for New Girl, wrote and produced Man with a Plan, My Boys and Whitney.

In a 2018 interview with Parade magazine, the WandaVision star opened up about keeping her personal life away from the public eye.

"I have cute kids and a hubby forever and two dogs and a rabbit and now a hamster. We're turning into animal hoarders. So I have this rich and creative life but also a normal life, and I've been able to keep the two separate and holy."

How did Kathryn Hahn and Ethan Sandler meet?

Kathryn Hahn and Ethan Sandler moved in together in New York City shortly after graduating from Northwestern University in 1995, where they first met. Describing their first apartment, which was a "tiny walk-up studio" with just one sink, while speaking to Northwestern Magazine, Hahn said:

"You would open the door and hit the shower. I was always saying to Ethan, 'Dude, when you shave, please rinse the hair before I do the dishes,'" she said.

Hahn said that they auditioned for "off-off-off-off-off-off-off-off-Broadway shows" ate like "crap." However, the actress described it as "the best time."

"I loved it. Everything about it. It was pretty heinous, but we were so young that we just didn’t know," she said.

Describing her transition from New York to Los Angeles and her shift from theatre to television after landing a role on Crossing Jordan, Hahn said:

"I did come out to Los Angeles a little bit kicking and screaming. I was so incredibly grateful for the opportunity, but I definitely was still mourning [losing] New York City and the theater opportunities. It took me a while to find the same ownership over my work."

Kathryn Hahn and Ethan Sandler dated for almost 10 years before getting married in 2002. The couple has two children, son Leonard, and daughter Mae.