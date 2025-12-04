"Her family and friends love Maxx": Insider shares details on Miley Cyrus' engagement to Maxx Morando

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Miley Cyrus is entering a new chapter as she moves forward with her engagement to musician Maxx Morando. Following reports on December 2 that the Avatar: Fire and Ash songwriter, 33, and the 27-year-old drummer are engaged, a source told PEOPLE that Cyrus is enthusiastic about the next steps in her personal life.

According to the insider, "Miley is thrilled to be engaged," noting that Morando proposed a few weeks earlier. The source also described the engagement ring, saying,

“The ring is so her. It has a cool, boho-rock vibe to it. It's beautiful.” They added that Cyrus chose not to make a formal announcement, explaining, “She didn't feel the need to announce her engagement. Maxx is very private, and it's influencing how she lives her life now."

Cyrus and Morando have reportedly shared a home for several years. The insider shared that the singer has found stability in the relationship, saying the pair spends much of their time together working on music and enjoying a grounded domestic life.

“She really thrives with him. They hang out a lot at home and love creating music together. It's exactly the life she's wanted."

The engagement became a point of public interest after the couple appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 1. On the red carpet, Cyrus was photographed wearing a glitter-covered ring on her left hand. Prior sightings date back to mid-November, when Deux Moi first noted the ring. It was also visible in images the singer posted from her November 23 birthday celebration.

The source also emphasized Cyrus’ happiness and the positive reception of Morando within her personal circle, stating,

"She loves her life with Maxx. It's very normal and calm. She's very protective of her relationship. She's in such a great place. Her family and friends love Maxx."

Miley Cyrus reflects on her relationship with Maxx Morando and explains why she values privacy in their engagement

Cyrus and Morando were first linked in December 2021 after being spotted together during Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami. Their relationship became public in April 2022, when they were photographed together in West Hollywood. Cyrus later told British Vogue in July 2023 that the two met on a blind date, adding,

"Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave.'"

While promoting Avatar: Fire and Ash, Cyrus addressed her engagement, noting the importance of maintaining privacy.