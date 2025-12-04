Scarlett Johansson in negotiations to star in The Batman Part II

Scarlett Johansson (Image via Getty)

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly in final talks to join the cast of The Batman Part II, giving fresh momentum to the long-delayed sequel to Matt Reeves’ 2021 hit. According to Hollywood Reporter, Johansson would begin filming The Exorcist first, then move on to the new Batman installment, which aims to start production next year.

The sequel has faced multiple delays since its initial announcement at CinemaCon in April 2022, shifting from a planned October 2025 release to October 2026, and is currently slated for October 1, 2027. Robert Pattinson will return as Batman/Bruce Wayne, with Reeves once again directing and co-writing alongside Mattson Tomlin.

The first film, released in March 2022, earned $770.3 million at the box office and spawned a successful spinoff centered on Colin Farrell’s Penguin. The previous cast also included Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Barry Keoghan in a brief appearance as a character widely speculated to be The Joker.

The narrative followed the journey of Bruce Wayne in his second year as the Dark Knight. Set during the holidays, it follows the young vigilante going up against heavyweight gangsters like Don Falcone and working alongside a police force on edge, as the entire city is threatened by one of his iconic villains, Edward Nygma, also known as The Riddler. The plot of the sequel is currently under wraps.

Previous and upcoming works of Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson, well known for her decade-long run as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has built an impressive career both in front of and behind the camera. After debuting as Black Widow in Iron Man 2 in 2010 and concluding her journey with 2021’s Black Widow, she earned acclaim as an Oscar-nominated actress for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, while also serving as an executive producer on her standalone Marvel film.

Recently, Johansson appeared in the blockbuster Jurassic World Rebirth and had a supporting role in The Phoenician Scheme. She also made her directorial debut with Eleanor the Great, starring June Squibb. Her upcoming projects include Ray Gunn and Paper Tiger, further expanding her diverse portfolio.

Additionally, Johansson is set to star in a new adaptation of The Exorcist from filmmaker Mike Flanagan, known for The Haunting of Hill House and The Life of Chuck. This new entry, produced by Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek Entertainment and Flanagan, will exist within the established Exorcist universe, marking another significant step in her evolving and multifaceted career.

