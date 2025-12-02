What is Miley Cyrus' net worth? Pop star's wealth explored amid engagement news with longtime boyfriend Maxx Morando

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Miley Cyrus attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus is worth $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The 33-year-old’s impressive fortune stems from her successful career as a child star on the Disney Channel network and her transition into a world-renowned pop, country, rock, and hip-hop singer.

The Flowers hitmaker, with her boyfriend of four years, Maxx Morando, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the Avatar: Fire and Ash movie on December 1, 2025, wearing an engagement ring.



Francesca Simons, a representative for jewelry designer Jacquie Achie, confirmed to PEOPLE that the engagement ring, featuring a cushion-cut stone on a 14-karat yellow gold band, was designed by Achie. Jewelers reportedly value it at $450,000.

While the couple has not officially confirmed their engagement, Maxx’s father shared a congratulatory post on Threads with a photo of the couple and a caption that featured a ring emoji.

In an exclusive December 2, 2025, interview with PEOPLE, Miley revealed that she was astounded at the level of privacy she was able to maintain with her relationship:

"The detail that I can share is that for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I've been astounded that I've actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice."

"I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well,” Miley Cyrus described Maxx Morando in a recent interview

In September 2025, the Grammy-award-winning singer spoke to The Cut magazine about her now-fiancé:

"I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me. My man’s hot as hell."

In April 2022, Miley and Maxx went official with their relationship after they sparked dating rumors in December 2021. Miley revealed to British Vogue in 2023 that she and Maxx met on a blind date:

“We got put on a blind date,” she says of how they met. “Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’

Cyrus, in her exclusive interview with PEOPLE, added that her relationship was about love and family resilience:

"About love, family resilience and kind of reconnection and that stronger together idea. And so I thought it was kind of perfectly thematic and aligned with where I am in my life now."

