What happened to Elden Campbell? Former Clemson Tiger Wayne A Buckingham pays tributes to Lakers legend as he dies at 57

Elden Campbell, former Los Angeles Lakers star, passed away at 57 [Representational Image] (Image via Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former NBA star Elden Campbell has passed away, his family announced in a statement. The late LA Lakers legend was 57.

The Campbell family said on Wednesday, December 3 (via the Los Angeles Times):

“He [Elden Campbell] was a man to whom family meant everything — generous, funny, disciplined and kind, but could shut you down if required.”

The family added:

“A man of God, he passed doing what he loved; fishing out on the ocean, enjoying his idea of an ideal day.”

Elden Campbell’s family hasn’t released additional details about the 2004 NBA champion’s cause of death.

However, one of the late basketball player’s former teammates claimed that he passed away due to a major heart attack.

Wayne A. Buckingham, who played alongside Elden Campbell in the Clemson Tigers, posted in the Annual Orange and White Weekend Facebook group:

“Good day, Brother's and Clemson Nation I have just been informed that our brother Eldon Campbell passed away due to a major heart attack. Please keep his family and loved ones lifted in your prayers during this difficult time.”

Despite Buckingham’s claim, Campbell’s cause of death remains officially unconfirmed until the latter’s family makes a statement.

After the news of the former LA Lakers star’s passing broke out, many have sent their condolences.

Tributes pour in after ex-Lakers star Elden Campbell passed away at 57

Many have mourned the death of the former basketball pro, who represented multiple teams during his 15-season NBA career.

Campbell’s former Lakers teammate, Cedric Ceballos, posted his picture on Instagram and wrote:

“…this one hurt to the bone

grew up as kids together

rest BIG EASY”

Lakers tweeted a photo of their former player and wrote:

“RIP Big Easy 🙏”

LA Lakers star Earvin “Magic” Johnson also shared his condolences on X, as he wrote:

“I just received devastating news that my former Lakers teammate and friend Elden Campbell has passed away.”

Johnson continued:

“He was such a gentle soul. As a basketball player, he was extremely athletic. I loved throwing lobs to Elden because he could jump out the gym and had so much talent! Cookie and I are praying for his family and Lakers Nation as they mourn during this difficult time. Rest in peace Big E!”

Derek Fisher, another former teammate of Campbell, paid him tribute in a heartfelt Instagram post that read:

“Heartbroken to hear about the passing of my former teammate Elden Campbell. We’ve now lost three brothers from that team and it never gets easier.

Fisher added:

"Grateful for the memories and the moments that shaped our early years together. Rest peacefully. Praying for your family and loved ones. 🕊️🙏🏽”

Charlotte Hornets remembered Elden Campbell’s career and added:

“Off the court, he embodied what it meant to be a Hornet to our community with his presence and dedication to giving back. He was beloved by his teammates and our fans throughout the Carolinas. Our thoughts are with Elden’s family and friends during this time.”

Joe Dumars, executive vice president of basketball operations at New Orleans Pelicans, said:

“He was a tremendous person who was beloved by his teammates, coaches, staff, and fans alike. As we grieve this loss, I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

While remembering Elden Campbell’s contribution to the 2004 NBA championship win, the Detroit Pistons also reflected upon his off-court persona and said:

“Beyond his contributions on the court, Elden’s calm presence and warm personality made him beloved by teammates, fans, and the community alike. Our hearts and prayers are with Elden’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Campbell, who played nearly nine seasons with the Lakers, also represented teams such as the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans (formerly the Hornets), Detroit Pistons, and others before retiring in 2005.

A former Clemson Tiger, Elden was inducted into the Clemson Hall of Fame in 2000.

The celebrated NBA star is survived by his wife, Rosemary, and children Jay Lee, Jael, Ariel, and Aaron.