What was Valerie Hoff DeCarlo’s N-word controversy? Former CNN anchor dies at 62

Former journalist and independent options trader Valerie Hoff DeCarlo passed away at 62, her husband, Derrick, recently announced on social media. The late investor, who once worked as a reporter for CNN and 11Alive, died last week after a battle with cancer.

In his Instagram and Facebook posts on Friday, November 28, Derrick DeCarlo shared Valerie’s photos and wrote:

“I am sorry to report that Valerie Hoff DeCarlo passed after a valiant fight against cancer. The last year had been brutal on her but she didn’t give up. She will be missed by so many. Know that she is in a better place.”

Derrick remembered his late wife during a conversation with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“She was a force with everything she did. She was a strong, capable, loving woman and a wonderful mother.”

Valerie Hoff DeCarlo spent two and a half decades as a journalist, a career that was cut short by a controversy in 2017. In April of that year, the veteran reporter drew backlash for using the N-word in a Twitter DM (direct message) to a black man named Curtis Rivers.

The user, whose current X handle is @Xavierburneract, had posted a video capturing police brutality in Gwinnett County, Georgia. After the clip went viral, many news reporters reached out to Rivers, who wrote on X:

“I just posted a video to get some justice now I got news n****s all up in my DMs telling me to call them smh”

After Rivers’ second tweet, Valerie Hoff DeCarlo privately messaged him, seeking permission to use the video. In one of her texts, she used the N-word to address herself in reference to Curtis Rivers’ previous post and wrote:

“Please call this news n**** Lol I’m with 11alive”

After Rivers realized that Valerie was white, he questioned her for using the N-word. The controversy led to her suspension and eventual exit from 11Alive.

Valerie Hoff DeCarlo was “forced fired” by 11Alive following the N-word controversy

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, DeCarlo was suspended for two weeks without pay in April 2017, after her text exchange with Curtis Rivers. Although her suspension was never revoked, Valerie asserted that she was given the option to choose between resignation and firing. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the veteran journalist decided to resign, claiming that “it was not voluntary.”

However, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in 2018 that the lawsuit never went to trial, as neither party disclosed the settlement discussions publicly. More controversy erupted in April 2017, when the DMs went viral after FTVLive.com reported on them, sparking mainstream media coverage.

In the private exchange, Valerie Hoff DeCarlo had apologized to Curtis Rivers after he questioned her for using the N-word. The X user wrote in a response to the reporter:

“I just looked through your photos on twitter and realize u aren’t black but called me a n****.”

Valerie replied:

“No I called myself one l’m a news lady at 11alive I thought you were referring g to all of us […] So sorry if you didn’t understand”

In another message, she reiterated:

“Again, I’m sorry I offended you. I was not offended by what you called the media but I should not have used it back even in a pm”

Rivers mentioned reporting her to her manager in the final text. Later, she seemingly apologized on X, to which Rivers replied:

“U are forgiven.”

In another X post, Rivers asserted while replying to someone:

“Never EVER said she was racist and I still don't believe she is, I think it was unprofessional read the article and stop @ing me”

Following the controversy, Valerie Hoff DeCarlo left journalism and began working as an independent options trader, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was battling lung cancer since 2024 and passed away in November.

DeCarlo is survived by her husband and two sons, Nicholas and Jehnya.