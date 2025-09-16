Why is Costco recalling Kirkland signature Prosecco? Reasons explained

BAYONNE, NJ - MARCH 26: People enter and exit a Costco Wholesale store on March 26, 2023, in Bayonne, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Costco has recalled its Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene after safety concerns were raised over the bottles. The store said some bottles of the sparkling wine might break all on their own, even without being touched or opened. This sudden danger made Costco urge customers not to use the product and to return it for a refund.

Refund will be made at the store with evidence of the recall notice, and other queries can be made through distributor Ethica Wines' customer care line phone (customercare@ethicawines.com or 786-810-7132). The recall aims to prevent injuries and protect customer safety, noting that the problem is with the bottles, not the wine inside.

Costco recalls select Kirkland Signature Prosecco bottles sold in Midwest states over safety concerns

Costco has issued a recall for some Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene bottles, telling buyers about possible safety issues. According to Allrecipes, the alert was made public on Sept. 12, with it noted that the affected prosecco bottles were sold from April 25 to Aug. 26, 2025.

This recall is for a few places in many Midwest states, such as Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Customers can identify the impacted product by checking for item number 1879870 on the bottle's label.

Costco urges customers to safely discard recalled Kirkland Signature Prosecco bottles due to the risk

Costco has issued an urgent recall of its Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene, warning members not to return unopened bottles due to a risk of shattering. The retailer, instead, encourages the customers to dispose of the wine at home with a lot of care by wrapping the wine bottles with paper towels, putting them into a plastic bag, and leaving them in the trash so that they avoid injuries caused by broken glass.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!