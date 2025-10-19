Holiday Favorite Alert: Costco's Spiked Eggnog Is Back and Ready to Pour

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 31: A sign hangs outside of Costco Wholesale store on January 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. According to a company memo, the company plans to increase pay for most of its hourly workers to more than $30-per-hour. This news comes as Costco Teamsters union members have voted in favor of a nationwide strike if a new contract deal isn't reached ahead of a Jan. 31 deadline. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Costco is showing that the holidays can start sooner than most people anticipate. Staying true to its habit of loading shelves with staples for months, the retailer has officially replenished its Traditional Holiday Eggnog Liqueur.

The announcement has already set off a buzz among shoppers. The reason is obvious. That creamy spiced liqueur usually disappears from the aisles before December even arrives so anyone who snags a bottle now will be the one sipping it throughout the season.

Costco's popular Kirkland Spiked Eggnog returns for the holiday season

The holiday season is here, and Costco is bringing back its popular Kirkland Signature Spiked Eggnog, and customers are not letting time go by to empty their shelves before it runs out of stock. This is the creamy cocktail of celebration, which has gained popularity over the years, and the smooth texture and the well-balanced flavor of sweetness and spice are its distinguishing features.

Created using real cream, French vanilla, and a mix of whiskey, spiced rum, and brandy, it offers a smooth and yet decadent taste reminiscent of the warmth of the holidays in every bottleful. According to Allrecipes, the drink has 14.75% ABV, which is not overwhelming but gives it a mild kick and makes it a perfect beverage to be sipped with ice or a dozen cookies during a holiday.

The seasonal drink is reportedly sold at about 11.49 USD per 1.75-liter bottle, and is only available at a select few Costco liquor stores, thus selling quickly every year, with early shoppers having their bottles long before December sets in.

