What did Kim Kardashian wear for the 2025 Academy Museum Gala? Outfit details explored

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian ushered in Halloween with a whisper of chic, on the carpet. At Saturday night's 2025 Academy Museum Gala the Skims founder seized headlines in a nude‑shaded Maison Margiela piece boasting a corset billowing draped sleeves and an inscrutable mask that veiled her visage, prompting fans to double‑take.

Kim Kardashian lit up the Academy Museum Gala arriving in a nude‑hued gown and a full‑face mask, each accented by a bold statement necklace and gleaming emerald rings. Moments before the curtain rose, a behind‑the‑scenes clip caught her sharing a laugh with makeup ace Mario Dedivanović joking that she was aiming for an "incognito" vibe as they put the finishing touches on her look.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' fifth annual gala welcomed a glittering line‑up, Selena Gomez, Quinta Brunson, Ryan Coogler, Tessa Thompson, and a host of celebrated creators. As the night unfolded, honors were bestowed on Penélope Cruz, Bruce Springsteen, Bowen Yang, and Walter Salles, turning the affair into a tribute to artistry and storytelling while spotlighting the museum's exhibitions, film screenings and educational initiatives.

What do the netizens say?

As soon as the pictures of Kim Kardashian's Gala look went viral, netizens were buzzing and flooded social media with comments and reactions. Here are some fans' reactions:

"didn't know kim was a jets fan," a user commented.

"john cena," another user commented.

"So Kanye coated," another netizen expressed.

"This body augmentation streak she's on, while raising a daughter at such an impressionable age, is unbecoming to say the least," a netizen remarked.

"Giving very much "can of biscuits" energy," another user commented.

"She never was the same after Ye," a user wrote.

