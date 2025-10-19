What did Pete Davidson do for Elsie Hewitt after Kim Kardashian mentioned their past fling? Surprise date details explored

Pete Davidson surprises Elsie Hewitt with private jet date to see Paul McCartney (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Comedian Pete Davidson recently surprised his girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt, with a private jet trip to see Paul McCartney in concert. Hewitt shared the moment on her Instagram Stories, posting a photo of Davidson, 31, seated across from her on the plane.

She wrote,

“Pete is taking me on a surprise date,” showing how thrilled she was about the unplanned adventure.

Once they landed, Davidson told her they had flown to Minnesota to watch McCartney’s concert at U.S. Bank Stadium. Hewitt shared how emotional the surprise made her by writing,

“I’m crying he’s so cute.”

The couple even got to meet McCartney, who is 83, backstage after the show.

“That was really like a special lil bucket list moment for me,” Hewitt later posted. “[Paul] is pretty much the one person I’ve always wanted to meet. Do I have the sweetest, most thoughtful [boyfriend] or what?”

Pete Davidson's girlfriend is pregnant now.

Pete Davidson expecting first child with Elsie Hewitt, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/jbXqmTNOiZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 16, 2025

Kim Kardashian reflects on past relationship with Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt, who revealed their relationship in March, shared in July that they’re expecting their first child. Davidson’s romantic move happens not long after Kim Kardashian brought up their past fling during an interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

In the episode, Kardashian spoke about a tough time in her relationship with Davidson. She remembered when her ex-husband, Kanye West, made fun of Davidson in the 2022 music video for “Eazy.” In the video, West, who is 48, portrayed Davidson being buried alive.

“That made me feel really sad. That really wasn’t fair for him,” Kardashian said, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Kardashian, now 44, had been in a relationship with Davidson from October 2021 to August 2022 during her separation from West. When they split, insiders pointed to their age gap as a major reason.

“Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment," a source told Page Six. "Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice.”

Davidson’s unexpected outing with Hewitt shows how close the pair has become as they get ready to bring their first child into the world. Hewitt gave her followers a glimpse into the sweet moments from the concert and their backstage visit on social media.