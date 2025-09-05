Pete Davidson tries to secure a deal for his sock company in Shark Tank season 17

Shark Tank (Image via ABC)

Former SNL star and actor Pete Davidson is pitching his business idea on Shark Tank season 17 for $500K. The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor revealed how he got sent DoubleSoul socks a couple of years ago, and he had to meet the team, as he wanted to be involved immediately.

As the sharks watch in shock, with one of them saying, "No way", the actor not only pitches the brand along with the founder, but Davidson also reveals the reason behind his involvement with DoubleSoul.

The sock brand has earlier collaborated with models like Alex Consani and Ella Emhoff.

The comedian and actor is not the only celebrity to have pitched on Shark Tank. Show host Jimmy Kimmel, Sopranos actor Vinnie Pastor, and Seth MacFarlane have also appeared on Shark Tank.

Athletes like Bill Walton, Antonio Brown and Brandon Jacobs have also pitched earlier. Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski also made an appearance on the show for his family business, IceShaker.

Pete Davidson and Ben Rosenbaum pitch their business plan on Shark Tank

Pete Davidson and DoubleSoul founder Ben Rosenbaum are pitching their business plan to the sharks this time! As the two make an appearance, it leaves the business geniuses all shocked but seemingly interested in the product.

“Hi, I'm Pete, and we are seeking 500 grand for 4% for our company, DoubleSoul.” “You know, you usually get socks in Foot Locker. There's that big bin. You get a 20 pack. They're kind of lifeless.” Rosenbaum further pointed out that,

“This isn't an athletic sock, it's not a novelty sock. We took the best of both worlds and created the perfect everyday sock.”

The Saturday Night Live alum has opened up about his first expression of the product, saying.

“I get sent a lot of crap, and I usually give it to my cousins,” he jokes. “I got sent DoubleSoul [socks] a couple years ago, and I had to meet the team, and I wanted to be involved immediately.”

Pete Davidson opens up about his involvement with DoubleSoul

In an exclusive interview with W Magazine, the former SNL star has explained why it seems like a good idea to be involved with DoubleSoul.

“They’re comfy and sexy, and the name is cool,”. “A lot of people come to me with partnership requests, and I’m like, this seems interesting, but I don’t really know how to do it.” “But everyone needs socks. Socks are an afterthought: You get a 20-pack at Foot Locker, or you’re going to the gas station and buying Barbie socks, or socks with burgers on them”.

"I’ve always dressed a little different and people seem to like it. I’m definitely open to doing more stuff, but I like to be behind the scenes. I’m not a big fan of celebs pushing stuff on people. It’s a big turnoff. To be behind any brand, you have to be super delicate and precise. If you put it out in the wrong way, it crushes it.”

The all-new season 17 of Shark Tank premieres on Wednesday, 24th September, at 10 pm ET/PT exclusively on ABC. Stay tuned for more details.