“If that was a girl… there would be a march for it”: Pete Davidson reveals frustration about being s*xualized following Ariana Grande’s past comments

Comedian Pete Davidson opens up about the lasting impact of Ariana Grande’s viral remarks and why it overshadowed his career.

Pete Davidson has had quite the run-in with unwanted attention, where his personal life has overshadowed pretty much everything else. It’s the kind of situation no one dreams of: your anatomy becomes tabloid fodder, and suddenly the room stops talking about your comedy gigs.

Pete Davidson’s frustration with being so s*xualised is real, especially when past remarks from Ariana Grande set off the whole circus. And now, he’s speaking up to explain just how awkward it’s been to have your body become a punchline and a career roadblock, when what you’d really like discussed is your actual work.

How Pete Davidson reveals his frustration about being sexualized following Ariana Grande’s past comments

In a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, Pete Davidson got candid about how the world turned him into a walking punchline. He recalled that after Ariana Grande joked that he was “like 10 inches,” the media ran with it, and not in a way that made him proud. Rather than celebrating his performance on Saturday Night Live, attention shifted elsewhere.

Davidson admitted: “I was embarrassed … no one talked about any work I was doing. They were just like, ‘Oh, that’s the f--- stick.’ And that hurt so much.” He said those closest to him noticed how sad he looked. Objectification seemed not to be a source of pride, but a weight he had to carry. He didn’t sugarcoat it. He quipped that in Hollywood,

“everybody f---s everyone,” so why was he the one getting this level of scrutiny? He even poked fun, saying, “I’m not Glenn Powell handsome… I’m just this dude that tells d—k jokes and is a drug addict.”

Punchy, self-deprecating, but it portrayed how alone he might've felt in the cavalcade of s*xualization. His frustration went further:

“I don’t want to victimize myself… but the sexualisation of me, if that was a girl, people would be like, there would be a march for it… Seriously. You’re just talking about my d--- all day.”

It’s a sharp, telling point about gender and media double standards. And this wasn’t a one-off. He’s voiced similar discomfort in stand-up routines. In his 2020 Netflix special Alive From New York, he joked, “I don’t like that she talked all that sh*t for my penis,” showing he’s lingered on this issue for years. Going back further, in 2019, he said on stage,

“Why would she tell everyone I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my dick for the rest of my life is disappointed,” illustrating how those comments warped expectations for him in relationships and beyond.

This tug-of-war between humor and hurt reflects a bigger problem: Pete Davidson’s identity became overshadowed by one-size-fits-all jokes. The tabloid-fueled “big d—k energy” label stuck, and it stuck hard, shaping how people saw him, rather than how he wanted to be seen.

At the end of the day, Davidson’s selling point is comedy, not commodity. And while he’s embracing fatherhood and stepping into calmer waters now, it’s worth remembering how deeply one offhand remark can derail a person’s public narrative.