Who is Alexander Skarsgård's girlfriend Tuva Novotny? All we know as Murderbot star reveals experience with men and women

Alexander Skarsgard poses at the "Pillion" photocall during the 21st Zurich Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Actor Alexander Skarsgård recently shared that his past experiences with "men, women" were not relevant when it comes to portraying his character in his upcoming film Pillion. The movie follows a dominant-submissive relationship between Colin, played by Harry Melling, and a biker gang leader, Ray (Skarsgård).

Speaking about his character during the Zurich Film Festival, the Murderbot star said:

"I found that in this case, it's not really relevant what my background is. I mean, I do have a kid, but what I’ve done in the past, who I’ve been with, men, women… To me, what was important was that this felt like an opportunity to tell a story about a subculture I hadn’t seen portrayed this way – with so much authenticity."

He further admitted that he's not exactly like his character, Ray; however, he has "a little bit of experience from that world."

"My experience of watching this on screen was through [Al Pacino starrer] 'Cruising,' where it’s this dark underbelly of New York City and it’s dangerous, murderous and scary. Leather gays are scary. I'm no Ray, but I have a little bit of experience from that world and I know that’s not the truthful depiction," he added.

His comments sparked speculations online, with many internet users wondering whether he is part of the LGBTQ+ community.

"He had too much chemistry with literally everyone in True Blood for him to be straight," one user said.

"sorry Alexander Skarsgard bisexual???????" another user questioned.

However, another user showed skepticism about his sexuality, pointing out that he has a girlfriends and a child.

"I'm not sure but he is talking about experience at younger age he has a girlfriend and a kid now."

Alexander is in a relationship with Swedish actress Tuva Novotny; the two reportedly began dating in 2022. She was born in Stockholm and raised in Åmot, Novotny, to Czech film director David Jan Novotný and Swedish artist Barbro Hedström. Novotony, who shares a child with Alexander, also has a daughter named Ella from a previous relationship with Nicolai Bjerrum Lersbryggen.

According to her IMDB page, she appeared in several films, including Annihilation (2018), Eat Pray Love (2010), and Blindsone (2018).

"We were too comfortable with each other": Alexander Skarsgård on filming intimate scenes

Furthermore, in the aforementioned interview, Alexander Skarsgård explained that he was already "too comfortable" with his costar.

"It wasn’t so much about making sure we were comfortable, because we were too comfortable with each other. But there’s a dramatic narrative in these scenes, which is not always the case. I often find s*x on screen quite boring. Usually, all the tension is leading up to that moment, and then once people are in the sack… During Colin’s birthday and that orgy scene, a lot happens emotionally," he said.

He further explained that they wanted the intimate scenes to be "clumsy and weird," adding, "on screen, it often looks like a ballet, but s*x can be awkward and funny."

He also explained that the members of GBMCC, the Gay Bikers Motorcycle Club in the U.K., portrayed in the film, have responded positively to the film, revealing that five of them drove from London to Cannes.

"We had the most extraordinary day and night celebrating together. Paul [Tallis] threw his pup mask on right after the screening," he recalled.

Pillion is set to release on November 28, 2025.