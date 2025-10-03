"Please grow up": Love Is Blind fans react to Megan's "Sparkle" nickname

Megan from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Netflix’s popular dating reality show, Love Is Blind, returned to screens with a brand new season on October 1, 2025. The series featured 32 singles who signed up for the show, hoping to find their forever partner in the pods.

Among the participants was 35-year-old entrepreneur, Megan Walerius, who introduced herself to her dates as well as her co-stars as "Sparkle Megan,” a nickname given to her by her friends.

Megan connected with three contestants in the pods, namely Jordan Keltner, Mike Brockway, and Blake Anderson.

Megan’s journey took a turn when her strongest connection, Blake, left the pods without telling her goodbye.

She then turned her attention to exploring her bonds with Jordan and Mike. Ultimately, she accepted Jordan’s proposal, getting engaged to him later in the series.

What caught fans’ attention was the line with which Megan opened her introduction:

“This is Megan. My friends call me Sparkle Megan. I love anything that sparkles.”

Viewers of Love Is Blind took to X to share their thoughts on Megan’s consistent mentioning of her nickname, saying they were tired of hearing it.

“Why does this girl keep telling these men “my friends call me sparkle Megan” ? Is she 5 years old? Like girl, please grow up,” a netizen commented.

Love Is Blind fans were fed up with Megan’s introduction, which started with her nickname “Sparkle Megan.”

““Him I’m Sparkle Megan , I’m wealthy and drive an expensive car , men are intimidated by me “ .. girl please,” a fan wrote.

“If I hear “Sparkle Megan” one more time I’ll kill myself,” another one commented.

“Sparkle Meghan is the ultimate pick-me girl. She’s as cringe as her nickname,” an X user reacted.

Other Love Is Blind fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Oh “Sparkle Megan” pls stfu! You don’t want anyone to be with you for money, but you lead EVERY conversation with that. Plus all you do is talk about money,” a person wrote.

“This Sparkle Meg is getting a little too much air time on this Love is Blind season,” another netizen commented.

“I need this chick “Sparkle Megan” to stop introducing herself by her cringe self-appointed nickname,” one fan posted.

Love Is Blind Season 9: Exploring Megan and Jordan’s engagement

After Megan parted ways with Mike, she received a proposal from Jordan in episode 5 of Love Is Blind Season 9, titled I Want You To Want Me.

Megan happily accepted Jordan’s offer and looked forward to seeing him in person.

Before their first reveal, Megan told the cameras that she loved Jordan “very, very much.”

“He is not afraid to express his love and shout it from the rooftop, and I’ve never had that before. Like, I’ve always been with men who are almost secretive in a way, but I know with Jordan, it’s just … He doesn’t care. And I love that,” she added.

As for Jordan, he stated that he was nervous about seeing Megan.

Their first reveal was a heartfelt moment between the Love Is Blind couple, as they hugged and kissed each other.

Megan called Jordan “so handsome” as he complimented her appearance.

As they sat down to chat, Megan confessed that she was “scared s**tless.” However, having met Jordan, her worries were put to rest, and she was “pleasantly surprised.”

Jordan then showed her his child’s photo, hoping the two would connect later on.

While speaking to the cameras, Megan expressed her opinion of Jordan, noting that he felt like a “warm hug.”

After a while, Jordan went down on one knee and put a ring on her finger. Upon seeing the ring, Megan said:

“Sparkle Meg has a little more sparkle!”

Shortly after, the couple parted ways and looked forward to consolidating their physical connection in Baja, Mexico.

Stay tuned for more updates.