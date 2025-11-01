"They're done": Love Is Blind's Kacie opens up about her strained relationship with family after Patrick-Joe drama

Love Is Blind (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind’s Kacie McIntosh is opening up about the impact the Netflix show had on her life and how she tackled its consequences.

In an episode of the Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast, uploaded on October 30, 2025, Kacie stated that her family cut her off and that they no longer had a cordial relationship with each other.



“My family is not supportive of the show, and they really are not now. Oh, we’re not… They’re done [with me],” Kacie said.



The Love Is Blind star added that her family had warned her not to go on the show before she had signed up for it, confident she would get involved in unnecessary drama and put herself in the limelight.

As her family had feared, Kacie found herself in a controversial situation when she ended things with Patrick hours after accepting his proposal.

She later got embroiled in more controversy by dating another co-star, Joe, who, on the show, was engaged to Madison.

Looking back on her experience and how her family took it, Kacie confessed that the tension had reached such a level that she was shocked by it.



“What father wants to watch their daughter talk about their landing strip?” she added.



Looking back on Love Is Blind star Kacie’s journey with Patrick and Joe







Kacie, on the show, got engaged to Patrick. While she was excited to start a new chapter together, she began having second thoughts after seeing him in person.

Consequently, hours after the proposal, she called Patrick to her hotel lobby and told him that she needed to leave and that she could not continue the show.

However, she assured him that she still loved him, making Patrick believe there was still hope for the two of them.

Unfortunately, that was not the case. During the Love Is Blind season 9 reunion, which aired on October 29, Patrick revealed that he contacted Kacie after returning to Denver in the hopes of getting an answer from her.

However, according to him, when she postponed having a conversation, Patrick realized it was better if they remained friends.

Kacie said that her reason to end things with Patrick had nothing to do with his appearance. But at the same time, she was shown telling the cameras that she knew her attraction toward him would not grow.

At the Love Is Blind reunion, Kacie revealed that she went on a few dates with Joe after he broke up with Madison on the show.



“It was a month and a half. It kind of just fizzled out. It just ultimately didn’t work out,” Joe explained.



According to the female reality TV star, the two of them were not fully prepared to start something romantic since their breakups were still very fresh.

Madison, on the other hand, called out Kacie for affecting her engagement by flirting with her partner.

At the reunion, Madison claimed she saw Kacie with her “paws” on Joe’s chest, giving him “googly eyes” at a cast party, when she was still engaged to him.

Both Kacie and Joe denied the allegation, with Kacie pointing out that she had not spoken with Joe until weeks after his breakup.

Madison further alleged that Kacie cried and complained to her about Joe at co-star Mike’s pool party after he broke up with her, saying they were “Eskimo sisters.”

However, Kacie clarified that the comment was a joke.

In the interview, Kacie looked back on her journey and noted how difficult it had been for her to deal with the backlash from fans.

While referring to Patrick, she noted that she ended things with him was for his sake, so she would not lead him on and add to his expectations.

That said, she reiterated that she could not see herself staying together with Patrick.

Stay tuned for more updates.