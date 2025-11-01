Love is Blind's Jordan Keltner reflects on stepping into the experiment

Jordan Keltner from Love id Blind (PImage via Getty)

When Love Is Blind Season 9 cast member Jordan Keltner entered the pods, the experiment wasn’t just about finding love, it was about integrating his identity as a single father into a televised journey.

Jordan’s decision to join the show, navigate romantic intention with fiancée Megan Walerius, and contend with the realities of life outside the pods reflects a unique version of the show’s premise: love without sight, but not without context.

Love Is Blind: Jordan Keltner's candid reflection on how things played out on the show

Jordan Keltner has mixed feelings about going on Love Is Blind as a single dad. In an interview with SheKnows, when asked about if he regrets going to the show as a whole, he said,

“It’s so hard to say, I have no regrets about how anything played out. I just don’t think it was necessarily fair to my son to have to go through that.”

However, Jordan notes that for most of the show’s run, he and Megan “were 100% wanting to get married,” so introducing Megan to Luca was “just part of the process.”

“We have a blended family, and it’s very important that we maintain a healthy blended family relationship, so everyone signing their little seal of approval, like I needed that to go through with this,” Jordan said of introducing Megan to Luca and Luca’s mom. “I do, you know, wish my son wasn’t maybe introduced in that aspect, but I have no regrets about anything.”

As for the moment that Jordan tearfully told Love Is Blind’s cameras that he wished he had never introduced Megan and his son, Jordan clarified,

“It was a very emotional day for Megan and I. We love each other. You know, we still care a lot about each other. I just wasn’t able to relay my thoughts the way I wanted to. Stability is so important in early childhood development,” he continued. “And just to, you know, explain to my son, ‘oh, Megan’s going to be your stepmom.’ And then the next day, [to] have to be like, ‘Hey, just kidding. You’re never going to see her again.’”

“That has nothing to do with Megan, right?” Jordan added. “That was me who introduced Luca to this entire thing. It wasn’t his mom. Luca didn’t sign up. That was me who brought him into this. So again, stability is so important at his age, and I just really want to make sure he’s brought up in a stable environment.”

After his breakup with Megan, she went on to start a new relationship and get pregnant within six months of their split, something Jordan didn’t learn about until after her baby boy was born.

Jordan says he has no new wounds after a bombshell season reunion and is ready to move on from Love Is Blind.

“I felt like everyone was able to close their book,” he says. “And that feels good.”

What stepping into Love Is Blind meant for Jordan

By joining Love Is Blind, Jordan accepted the dual challenge of opening his heart in a controlled dating environment while navigating fatherhood off-camera.

His story emphasized transparency: revealing his daily life as a parent, discussing his son’s health condition, and integrating those elements into a televised search for a partner.

He also confronted the consequences of that transparency—both the positive and the complicated.

On one hand, his honesty was a story point; on the other, it set up expectations and emotional stakes that extended beyond the pods.

His reflection, “I wish I didn’t introduce her to my son” captures that tension.

Finally, Jordan’s closing reflections indicate a level of closure. In his own words:

“I have no interest in pursuing and trying to go back … We’re friends because we went through this unique experiment together.”

Jordan Keltner’s journey on Love Is Blind shows that stepping into a dating experiment is never just about finding love—it’s about reconciling all parts of yourself and your life.

His story elucidates the realities behind the pods: intention, parenthood, transparency—and the courage to say no when it’s right.

Stay tuned for more updates.