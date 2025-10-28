Love Is Blind season 9: Inside Megan Walerius and Jordan Keltner's current relationship status

Megan and Jordan from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Megan Walerius and Jordan Keltner from Love Is Blind Season 9 are both participants who entered the experiment with clear intentions.

Megan is seeking a partner who is emotionally and financially secure, and Jordan is hoping to find someone who could love his 4-year-old son.

Despite their connection in the pods, differences in lifestyle, daily responsibilities, and expectations became evident during their time together outside the pods.

Megan Walerius and Jordan Keltner are no longer together. According to Tudum by Netflix, their relationship ended before the wedding.

The couple mutually decided not to proceed to marriage due to these incompatibilities, marking the end of their engagement.

Megan Walerius and Jordan Keltner's journey on Love Is Blind Season 9

Meeting each other and building the connection

In the pods, Megan and Jordan formed a bond based on personality traits rather than lifestyle similarities. Jordan, a service manager and single father, emphasized patience as “nonnegotiable" to a single father of a 4-year-old.

He sought a partner who would accept his son, though he noted challenges in dating because of parenthood. Megan, an entrepreneur referred to as “Sparkle Megan,” described herself as a “type A” perfectionist and aimed to meet someone emotionally and financially secure. She said,

“Men are intimidated by my level of success.”

Their connection developed as they explored each other’s lives. Jordan was drawn to Megan’s independence and confidence, while Megan appreciated Jordan’s sense of humor and commitment to his son.

The discovery that Jordan’s son had type 1 diabetes, similar to Megan’s late father, created a moment of deeper reflection.

Megan considered putting Jordan in the friend zone, but noted that their conversations seemed to become less frequent with each passing pod date, which contributed to her decision to accept his proposal.

Experiences outside the pods

After the pods, Megan and Jordan’s relationship continued in Mexico and Denver. During the pod squad meetup, Megan experienced frustration with Jordan’s frequent joking and communicated her need for more serious support.

Jordan responded to the feedback while maintaining their interaction. Back in Denver, Megan encountered challenges with meeting Jordan’s son and adjusting to potential stepmother responsibilities.

She also addressed issues with Jordan’s quiet demeanor, requesting more detailed communication about work and daily life.

Jordan expressed that he was tired of "daily stressors" that she doesn’t understand or appreciate because of her much more secure financial situation.

The couple worked on practical aspects of living together. Megan participated in Jordan’s routine by consuming his preferred breakfast smoothie and began house-hunting for their future home.

Jordan expressed concern about being a financial burden or limiting Megan’s lifestyle. Megan reflected on the adjustments required to integrate into a family with a young child.

Decision to end the relationship

Prior to their planned wedding, Megan informed Jordan that she believed their differences were significant. Citing incompatible energy levels and expectations for shared experiences, she stated,

“I love you so much, but it doesn’t feel right."

Jordan responded that he did not view their lifestyles as different but acknowledged the disparity in financial security, noting regrets about introducing Megan to his son.

Megan indicated that she didn’t fully understand the "concessions" that have to be made when you’re a parent, and questioned her suitability for motherhood.

Their decision reflects a mutual conclusion that the relationship would not progress to marriage. As of the latest update from Netflix’s Tudum, Megan Walerius and Jordan Keltner remain separated, closing the chapter on their engagement.

