Love is Blind season 9 reunion recap: Megan makes a shocking confession while tensions rise as old flames come face-to-face

Patrick Suzuki, Mike Brockway, Nick Amato, Blake Anderson, Madison Maidenberg, Jordan Keltner, Brenden Guthrie, Joe Ferrucci, Anton Yarosh, Kait Nemunaitis, Megan Walerius, Kalybriah Haskin, Ali Lima, Kacie McIntosh, Annie Lan, and Edmond Harvey attend Netflix's Love is Blind S9 Reunion (Image via Getty)

The highly anticipated Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion, which aired on October 29, 2025, brought a mix of emotional revelations, reconciliations, and long-awaited updates.

The live reunion began with one of the biggest bombshells of the night when Megan Walerius, known to fans as “Sparkle Megan,” revealed that she recently gave birth to a baby boy named Brooks.

She shared that she met her current partner, Paul, just three months after filming wrapped, and that the two found out they were expecting three months into their relationship.

“I actually have a little bit of a surprise,”

Megan said as she announced the news, leaving everyone visibly stunned.

Love Is Blind Season 9 — what happened at the reunion

The Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion confirmed a first in the franchise’s history — not a single couple from the season ended up married.

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey guided the cast through some tense discussions, apologies, and clarifications surrounding what unfolded during and after the show.

Megan’s former fiancé, Jordan Keltner, took the stage to address their relationship and the events that followed.

Despite their rocky breakup, Jordan maintained a calm demeanor, saying he had “no hard feelings.”

Megan expressed regret about how things ended, admitting she wished she had given Jordan “grace” to “get there eventually.”

Jordan also clarified a controversial comment from the show about introducing his son, Luka, explaining that his remarks had “nothing to do” with Megan personally.

Several other cast members also faced the spotlight for unresolved issues.

Mike publicly apologized to Jordan over the insensitive comments aired towards diabetes during the shooting.

He disclosed that he had already donated a substantial amount of money to a diabetes charity as a sign of responsibility.

Megan confirmed that she had a momentary affair with Mike after the filming, but explained that there was no spark when she saw him in person.

She also noted that she had a short-lived reunion with Blake after parting ways with Jordan, but made it clear that their relationship did not go anywhere.

Among the more lighthearted episodes in the Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion, there was an instance when Kacie and Patrick resolved the outstanding issue regarding the engagement ring.

The two decided to get ownership by playing a light-hearted game of free throws organized by NBA star Chris Paul.

Patrick gave Kacie the ring after she won and officially brought that chapter to a close.

Kacie subsequently disclosed that she had dated Joe over a period of six weeks following the filming, and Kait came out to acknowledge that she had a momentary relationship with Brendan.

Anton also introduced a woman, Miranda, to the audience by telling them that he has been in a stable relationship with Miranda over the past year.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey directed the reunion toward the elements of closure, as well as asked some of the cast members to directly apologize.

Nick apologized to Kait for bringing up religion during their podcast breakup, while Joe apologized to Nick for comments made at an off-camera cast gathering.

Some castmates accepted the apologies, while others described them as “performative,” creating an undercurrent of tension throughout the evening.

The reunion also featured a musical performance by British singer-songwriter Myles Smith, marking the first time the Love Is Blind reunion included a live act.

Series creator Chris Coelen confirmed that the performance was designed to “lighten the energy” of what had been an emotionally charged taping.

The special sheds light on several rumors that have been sweeping the internet in the past couple of weeks, which are driven by fans.

Megan attested that before the taping, Jordan was aware of her pregnancy and he had been told by mutual acquaintances.

The reunion further detailed how cast members’ relationships evolved once cameras stopped rolling, offering the audience a more complete picture of what happened after the pods closed.

The episode underscored how Love Is Blind Season 9 broke format in multiple ways. With no weddings, unexpected new relationships, and the franchise’s first post-show baby, the reunion served as both a wrap-up and a reset for the series.

It also put a spotlight on the difficulties of sustaining relationships that were created experimentally - and the unreliability of what occurs when these relationships are put to the test in the real world.

