Megan’s friend reveals what car she drives in a deleted scene from Love Is Blind season 9

Megan Walerius (Image Via Instagram/@loveisblindnetflix)

Megan’s journey in season 9 of the reality dating show, Love is Blind, is quite eventful. This 31-year-old entrepreneur quickly became a fan favorite.

But one thing viewers kept pondering was what car Megan owned.

The revelation came through one of Megan’s friends, who revealed that in a deleted scene posted by Tudum, she drives a Range Rover.

The scene showed Megan introducing Jordan to her girlfriends, where one of them asks Jordan:



“ What was your thought when you were rolling up in your Kia and then here’s Megan in her Range Rover.”



Jordan answered that she acknowledged her hard work and that she has earned the right to drive in a “cool car.”

He even admitted that he found this inspiring and wished to do the same for himself.

Megan did not want to reveal the car she drove to Jordan in the pods







The entire conversation began at the pods when Megan was talking to Jordan.

Amidst the conversation, she admitted that she does not want to share the details about the car she drives, as it intimidates men and they tend to get insecure about it.

Megan shared that she is fondly called Sparkle Megan because she loves sparkles. She said:



“ My shoes are sparkly, I drive a car that has a blinged-out emblem.”



This seemed to intrigue Jordan, too, who started guessing the car.

He wondered whether she had a BMW, a Mercedes or a Tesla.

Even though she did not share details about her car, she did share details about her financial situation, which allowed her to lead a somewhat lavish lifestyle.

Megan Walerius, previously working in the oil and gas industry, has now started her own company. She is the owner of Veyda, a luxury health membership club in Beverly Hills, California.

While talking to Megan’s friends during the deleted scenes, Jordan also admitted that he drives a Kia by choice and has no problem with Megan’s expensive vehicle.

Range Rovers are considered expensive vehicles, with prices ranging from $50,000 to $110,000 for their high-end models.

More about Megan and Jordan’s journey in Love is Blind season 9

Megan was initially drawn to Blake, who exited the show in earlier episodes.

Her connection with Jordan deepened during their heart-to-heart conversations about his son and him suffering from Type 1 Diabetes.

The topic was very close to Megan’s heart as her late father also suffered from the same health condition.

Apart from the serious talk, the duo also shared lighter moments, and Megan ultimately chose him.

They got engaged, and at the reveal, they were smitten with each other.

At the reveal, Jordan called her his “ideal woman,” and she turned up in her trademark sparkly shoes.

There was a bit of trouble in paradise between the couple during their time in Mexico.

Megan complained that Jordan was irritating her when he got tipsy with fellow contestants.

On their return to Denver, the couple tried their best to work through their different situation, which included their finances.

When it felt like they did want to be with each other, Megan decided to call off their wedding during the finale.

She shared her decision in an interview with Swoon, where she stated that if she was not entirely sure, it did not seem like a good idea.

She stated:



“For me entering into a marriage, I was kind of in the mindset like, if this isn’t a hell yes, then it’s a no.”



Walerius also shared that the experience was a “deep dive” into her personal life and she prefers to keep things private for now.

Stay tuned for more such updates.