"I had a baby boy two and a half months ago": Love Is Blind's Megan Walerius reveals she's a mother at the reunion

Megan from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9’s long-awaited reunion aired on October 29, 2025.

The episode finally put the secret baby rumors to rest as cast member and Jordan Keltner’s ex-partner, Megan Walerius, finally revealed that she became a mother after the show.

When hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey asked Megan if she still felt she was not “mother material” like she did during her breakup with her single father, Jordan, she said:



“No, I mean, today, I actually have a little bit of a surprise. Um, I’m a mom now. I had a baby boy two and a half months ago.”



The revelation comes days after The Sun U.S. shared exclusive pictures of Megan with a mystery man and a newborn child, fueling rumors about her becoming a mother.

The speculations were finally addressed as the Love Is Blind star confirmed the news.

The cast members were shocked to learn about her life update, as Megan shared that she had only told Kacie about her child.

While speaking about her son, Brooks, Megan added that he was her “whole world” and that she finally realized that she was fit to be a mother.

Megan’s partner and Brooks’ father, Paul, was also present at the reunion, and he was the same mystery man who was spotted with Megan earlier this month.

Love Is Blind star Megan shed light on what happened to her after filming the show







After Megan introduced Paul to the hosts and her co-stars, she opened up about how the two of them met.

The Love Is Blind star revealed that she was introduced to Paul through a mutual friend just months after the cameras stopped rolling.



“We got pregnant three months into dating. We definitely had our ups and downs. I’m not gonna say it was perfect, but Paul’s been amazing, and we’re very happy,” Megan said.



Soon after, photographs of Megan, Paul, and their baby were shared with the audience.

Looking back on her journey from the pods to motherhood, the female cast member noted that she was learning to become “more selfless.”

According to her, stepping into the role of a mother was the “ultimate act of selflessness.” Megan shared that it allowed her to change her perspective and empathize with Jordan, who raised Luca as a single father.



“I applaud Jordan for, you know, even doing this experiment and putting his heart out there, and it’s really special,” she added.



When Nick asked Jordan for his reaction to the whole situation, he replied that he already knew.

He explained that some “disgusting person” reached out to him on Instagram and stirred the pot.

As a result, Jordan reached out to Megan, and she was “transparent” about the news.

He expressed that it would have been “jarring” had he found out about her baby at the reunion.

That said, he believed Megan and Paul would make “great parents.”

As the segment continued, Megan shared that she even had a baby shower, where no phones were allowed to maintain her privacy.

Megan and Mike dated after the show ended

Jordan revealed at the reunion that Mike, Megan’s other flame from the pods, reached out to him after the show ended and took him out for lunch, when he disclosed that he and Megan went out on a few dates post-filming.

Megan added that while she felt a spark with Mike in the pods, the connection was missing in person.

The female cast member also shared that Blake, her other connection from the pods, reached out to her a few weeks after she ended things with Jordan and apologized for ghosting her in the pod stage.

Stay tuned for more updates.