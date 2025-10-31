Joe Ferrucci’s girlfriend Averee reacts to his Love Is Blind Season 9 journey

The Cast of Love is Blind season 9 (Image Via Getty)

Joe Ferrucci revealed on the reunion episode of Love is Blind season 9 that he is currently seeing someone new.



Her new girlfriend Averee was absent from the reunion episode but she sure is making her thoughts about boyfriend Joe and his Love is Blind journey public.

Averee posted a story on her Instagram account featuring a video with the caption on October 30, 2025:







“ Seeing my boyfriend on Love Is Blind”



Averee Madison appears to be wincing at the television which apparently played parts of Love is Blind season 9 featuring Joe.

The clips then shifts to her and Joe’s actual date nights which depicts their current harmonious relationship.



She captioned this clip as:



“Seeing my boyfriend in real life.”



Joe started dating Averee less than a year after he called it quits with Madison on Love is Blind season 9







Joe revealed on the reunion episode of Love is Blind that he started dating his new girlfriend Averee within a year after breaking his engagement with Madison Maidenburg.

He explained on the show:



“My relationship with Averee was rocky for the first three months and she didn’t want to date me. There was a lot of breaking up, coming back up, and we were off [in] October as well, then we got back together and started dating in November.”







During the reunion it was also revealed that Joe also briefly dated co-star Kacie McIntosh after the season ended.

Averee also made an appearance on a podcast where she revealed more about herself, her relationship with Joe and thoughts about Kacie.

She appeared on an episode of the Reality Receipts podcast which is hosted by Story Time With Rikki and Reality Ashley.

Averee shared that she met Joe on June 11, 2024 at a birthday party through mutual friends.

She candidly shared that Joe was honest on the very first meeting about him participating in Love Is Blind season 9.

She also revealed that she is good friends with Kait Neumanitis who was also a part of the show.

But the real shock came when she confessed that she also knew Madison as they moved in the same friend group.

She also defended Joe’s decision to end things with Madison by stating that he did so because of constant headbutting and poor communication.

She also spoke about Kacie and Joe’s brief dating phase and asserted that it was before things between them were official.

But Averee made her dislike quite apparent for Kacie on the podcast as she further stated:







“ I think she’s burnt a lot of bridges in our friend group. Obviously, from what we see on TV, it translates into real life. At least for other people, I can say [that] who they are on TV and who they are in real life isn’t really the same…but for her, it fully translates into real life.”



She mentioned another instance where Kacie apparently annoyed her. She explained the incident:



“We met at a pool party last year, she’s like,’ I just love you, I think you’re so cute, I think you and Joe are great, like, it’s no hard feelings to you’. Then she’s still trying to hook up with my man while she knows he’s my man.”



Joe also explained his brief relationship with Kacie and how the things did not work out between them. He stated:



“I think it just kind of fizzled out. It just ultimately didn’t work out.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.