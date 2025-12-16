The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special cast: Every character featured in the crime comedy series and the actors behind them

Image: Acorn TV

Christmas and the holiday season of 2025 are lit up as Acorn TV’s The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special is set to offer viewers a longer story told in two episodes, making the festive mystery even more exciting to watch. The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special, led by Sally Lindsay as Jean White, was aired internationally on Acorn TV on November 30 and December 1. The two-part episode was then scheduled to air for the UK viewers on Channel 5 on December 15, and the upcoming second half is set to premiere on December 22.

The special follows Jean White, an antiques expert and amateur detective, as she attends a glamorous Christmas Eve event at a local museum in the French village of Sainte Victoire. Jean is there to examine a rare antique (an Ormolu box) believed to be valuable. But the celebration quickly turns into a nightmare when Jean discovers that the box hides a “ticking bomb.” The museum is locked down, and everyone inside has 90 minutes before it explodes.

Set in the festive Christmas vibe, Jean and her friends are trapped, and with time running out, she must use her knowledge of antiques and her sharp detective skills to figure out who planted the bomb and why.

Meet the cast of The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special

Sally Lindsay as Jean White

Jean White is the heart of the story. She is an antiques expert who has a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of right and wrong. In the Christmas special, she is invited to examine a rare antique during a festive museum event. With her knowledge of art and history, Jean is also determined to lead the investigation and tries to defuse the bomb in time in this special two-part episode of The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas.

Steve Edge as Dom Hayes

Steve Edge plays the character of Dom Hayes, a cab driver, and also Jean’s close friend and love interest. He supports her with calm thinking and humor, he stays by Jean’s side throughout and assists Jean however he can.

Sue Holderness as Judith Lloyd James

In the Christmas special, she is part of the museum gathering and quickly notices unusual behavior among the guests. She stars as Jeremy’s wife and fellow board member of the museum, who is also present in the chaos at the special museum event.

Robin Askwith as Jeremy Lloyd James

Robin plays the character of Judith’s kind and gentle husband, also a fellow board member of the museum. His role in the series is more of providing emotional support rather than investigation. He was the one being invited by Jelbart to witness the mysterious artefact, which later turns into a deadly object with a ticking bomb hiding beneath.

Alex Gaumond as Chief of Police André Caron

The local police chief is managing the museum lockdown and working with Jean to solve the case. He works closely with Jean, trusting her instincts and expertise, while following his police and legal procedures. In this Christmas special, he seeks Jean’s knowledge of antiques to solve the case before time runs out.

Sue Vincent as Gloria Beaushaw

Played by Sue Vincent, Gloria is the town mechanic and co-owner of the restaurant, who notices the unusual gathering heading towards the museum.

Tony Robinson as Uncle Patrick

Doms' wise uncle, who offers guidance and reassurance when the pressure is high. In the Christmas special, he helps from outside the museum while the townspeople are trapped inside, with Gloria (Sue Vincent) and Caron (Alex Gaumond) by his side.

These are some of the regular faces seen in The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special. The full list of other cast members is not officially available online, but reports by Decider, which clearly explain the plot, have mentioned a few names and their roles in the story.