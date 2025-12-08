NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Mackey (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 8, “Turkey Shoot,” is set to air on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The team investigates the shooting of American sailor Nate Holbrook. His connection to a popular true-crime podcast brings up obsession, vigilante justice, and dangerous secrets that could put everyone at risk.

NCIS: Sydney season 3 has kept fans on the edge of their seats. In the previous episode 7, “Gold Digger,” the team investigated U.S. naval officer Joel Corbel, who was arrested for murder while trying to destroy a treasure map. NCIS had to handle tricky jurisdictional issues while tracking down the legendary Yamashita’s Gold.

The case also revealed family tensions, as Joel’s estranged father, Erik, was involved in the treasure hunt. The team uncovered betrayal, murder, and high-stakes treasure hunting, and Evie even met her idol, Vinny Reeves. In the end, NCIS rescued Joel, caught the killer, and continued the search for the gold, leaving some questions unanswered for the next episode.

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 8 airs on Tuesday

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 8, called “Turkey Shoot,” airs Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. In this episode, the team investigates the shooting of American sailor Nate Holbrook and uncovers obsession, vigilante justice, and dangerous secrets. Don’t miss another exciting case with the Sydney team!

Where to watch NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 8

New episodes of NCIS: Sydney air on CBS every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch them the next day on Paramount+, or the same day if you have a Paramount+ Premium subscription. In Canada, the show is available on Global and StackTV, and in Southeast Asia, it airs on AXN Asia.

What to expect from NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 8

In “Turkey Shoot,” NCIS: Sydney investigates the murder of Chief Petty Officer Nathaniel “Nate” Holbrook, an American sailor who was linked to Zoe Marsh’s death. The team looks into his connection to the Marsh Family Murders podcast and tries to find out if a fan took the law into their own hands. Expect tense questioning, online sleuthing, and a look into true-crime obsession.

JD and Mackey must handle both online attention and the actual investigation, uncovering hidden motives and dangerous secrets. Evie and DeShawn help explain the fan culture surrounding the case. With high stakes, modern technology, and vigilant investigators, the episode promises exciting twists and big reveals for the Sydney team.

A brief recap of episode 7 before NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 8 arrives

Episode 7 focused on Joel Corbel, who was arrested after being found covered in blood and trying to destroy part of a treasure map. The team had to deal with tricky jurisdiction issues while investigating his connection to Yamashita’s Gold. Evie got help from Vinny Reeves, uncovering a story full of hidden treasure, family rivalries, and a risky auction.

The case became more dangerous when NCIS discovered that Kenji Takahata had been murdered and the Black Falcon Group was involved. Joel’s father tricked him into helping with the treasure hunt, then abandoned him.

Using his sharp memory, Joel helped NCIS find the hidden site, but the gold had already been taken. The team caught the criminals, and Joel briefly made peace with his father before returning to the U.S., leaving some questions open for episode 8.

Fans can watch the new episodes of the show on NCIS: Sydney season 3 on CBS and Paramount Plus