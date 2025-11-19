NCIS season 23 episode 6 recap: McGee faces kidnapping as stolen classified files spark deadly investigation

Alden Parker (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

NCIS season 23 episode 6, titled “Page-Turner,” aired on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The episode followed Special Agent McGee as he tried to balance his work as an NCIS agent and his life as a successful author. The story included a kidnapping and stolen classified documents, giving fans an exciting and tense hour of drama.

The episode began with McGee promoting his latest Deep Six crime novel. He did not know his life was about to be in danger. A mysterious “#1 fan” appeared and brought the team into a tricky investigation. McGee had to face personal threats while NCIS worked to uncover a bigger conspiracy behind the suspicious death of a naval officer.

As the story went on, viewers saw McGee’s book signing lead to several shocking discoveries. Clues hidden in his novels and the search for stolen classified information created a high-stakes challenge. The team had to use all their skills and trust each other to solve the case. The episode combined suspense, character drama, and intense investigative work.

NCIS season 23 episode 6: McGee kidnapped amid book signing chaos

In “Page-Turner,” McGee’s life as an author clashed with his work as an NCIS agent when a mysterious fan targeted him at his book signing. The fan seemed harmless at first, but left a threatening note linking McGee’s books to a murder and stolen classified documents. This forced McGee and the team to uncover a dangerous plot beyond his novels.

The NCIS team soon learned that the victim, Captain Seth Meyers, had worked on a secret Navy project. His sudden disappearance and death raised fears of espionage and theft. McGee found that Seth had stolen important data and was tortured before he died. The team tried to track the stolen drive while suspecting several people who might want the information.

McGee also had to face his own fears while helping with the case. The investigation uncovered hidden connections, including Seth’s best friend Matthew Sheldon, who went missing. McGee followed his instincts and Rule #39, “There are no coincidences” to solve the case.

By decoding the drive and learning what happened to Seth and Matthew, he found the truth and made sure justice was done while facing the dangers himself.

NCIS season 23 episode 6: High-stakes investigation of stolen classified files

The investigation grew as NCIS looked into Seth Meyers’ secret Navy project. The files were important to a drone program and could be very dangerous if they fell into the wrong hands. Seth’s boss became a suspect after the team learned Seth had put the sensitive information on a separate drive before he disappeared. The case showed betrayal, greed, and the risk of a national security breach.

McGee’s kidnapping made things even harder. Matthew Sheldon’s mother, who had taken McGee, pushed him to find out what happened to her son. Matthew, a fan of McGee’s books, had become a naval pilot and died trying to prevent a disaster with his plane “Ruby.” The story mixed personal loss with national duty and showed the human side of NCIS investigations.

Teamwork became very important as McGee stopped Seth’s boss before the team arrived. They recovered the stolen drive and made sure justice was done. The episode combined action with emotional moments and showed McGee’s dedication to his fans and team.

In the end, McGee felt comfort knowing his books inspired courage, even in tragedy, while the team reflected on the dangers they faced to protect the nation.

Other highlights of NCIS season 23 episode 6

Besides the main investigation, “Page-Turner” had several important character and plot moments. McGee’s fame as an author brought both danger and admiration, especially from fans who did not realize the risks of idolizing law enforcement. His interactions with fans, including the obsessive #1 fan created tension and suspense throughout the episode.

The episode also included side stories, like Parker’s mother’s mysterious death. Jimmy started to question the official accident report, hinting at future investigations. Matthew Sheldon’s heroism and Seth Meyers’ sacrifice added emotional weight to the story. NCIS balanced the case work with character moments, giving viewers suspense, action, and emotional payoff.

The episode also highlighted team dynamics. Gibbs, Torres, and Bishop supported McGee when he was under pressure. Their teamwork helped neutralize threats and make sure justice was served. From decoding the stolen drive to following clues, the team showed their intelligence, bravery, and dedication.

Fans can watch NCIS season 23 on CBS and Paramount Plus.

